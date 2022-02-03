Overtime Clash: Dallas Mavs Fall to Thunder Despite Doncic's 40 Points

Despite a late-game surge and Doncic heroics, the Mavs lost to the Thunder in overtime.

DALLAS - In their first game of February, the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 120-114, in an overtime clash at the American Airlines Center. Despite a late-game Dallas surge and heroics by star Luka Doncic and Reggie Bullock, the Mavs fell short of the season sweep (3-1) of the Thunder.

The good news, Doncic, who is scary-close to averaging a triple-double this season, continued his dominance. He started the game with 19 points in only 19 minutes while his improved defense continued to shine. Doncic finished with 40 points, 10 assists, five rebounds and three steals.

The not-so-good news, a day after emphasizing defense at practice, Dallas displayed a very mediocre defensive performance. The Mavericks surrendered 30 points to the Thunder in the first quarter on 52 percent shooting. At halftime, the game was tied at 51 and the Mavs were out-rebounded at a 25-13 clip. Dallas allowed 13 second-chance points to OKC while scoring zero.

Dallas was without Kristaps Porzingis, who is day-to-day with a bone bruise on his right knee. The Thunder were also shorthanded, without their best player in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right ankle sprain). He is out until after the All-Star break.

The game was a back-and-forth affair but the Mavs fell to a 12-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter. Rookie Tre Mann scored a career-high 29 points while Luguentz Dort also had strong performance, adding 30 points.

OKC out-shot Dallas from beyond the arc, shooting 46 percent from three compared to the Mavs 31 percent.

Jalen Brunson's clutch fourth-quarter shooting helped Dallas come back to cut into OKC's lead. Brunson scored 10 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 20 points on the game. Dallas trailed 95-87 with 3:14 left in the game due to a Dallas scoring drought that lasted nearly five minutes. Doncic hit a three-pointer to end the drought.

In the final minute, Doncic scored another three-pointer and a jump shot to get the Mavs within one point, down 101-100. With Doncic double-teamed, Reggie Bullock hit a three-pointer from the corner that gave the Mavs the 103-101 lead.

With eight seconds left, OKC scored a quick lay-up to tie the game at 103. 7.5 seconds left, Doncic attempted a three from the left at the buzzer, but no good.

In overtime, the Mavs had no answer for Dort who scored 12 points in overtime. Dallas' offense went cold and OKC leaves Dallas with the win. The Mavs have now suffered back-to-back losses for the first time since mid-December.

The Mavs will continue their six-game home stand on Friday; next up is the Philadelphia 76ers, then Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, and a pair of games against the Los Angeles Clippers.