At a Crossroads: What Route Do Mavs Take to Get Off Mediocrity Treadmill?

The Dallas Mavericks are just as close to home-court advantage as they are of potentially being the 13th team in the Western Conference. The decisions for owner Mark Cuban and GM Nico Harrison in the coming weeks won't be easy ones.

Whether the Dallas Mavericks' front office wants to hear it or not, the fact of the matter is that its roster is mediocre despite having a generational superstar in Luka Doncic who is nearly averaging a triple-double with 33.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game.

As much as owner Mark Cuban and GM Nico Harrison would like to change that, there aren't many realistic ways for the Mavs to make a needle-moving shakeup ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline unless something just falls in their lap. The Mavs are currently the sixth-seed in the Western Conference standings. They're 2.5 games away from having home-court advantage, but they're also that many games away from the 13th-seeded Los Angeles Lakers as well.

So with that said, what do the Mavs do over these next few weeks? Do they keep trying to push forward with a group of guys that just might not have "it?" Do they pull the plug and go all-in on acquiring picks for aging veterans on their roster?

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, we recap the Mavs' disappointing 127-126 loss to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night at American Airlines Center that has led to all these concerning questions being raised. From there, we discuss which route the Mavs should take going forward, a prediction for what move Dallas will make at or before the trade deadline ... and you know we had to get into the beef between Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyle Kuzma as well.

You can listen to the entire episode here:

