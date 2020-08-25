Luka Doncic's list of fabulous feats is growing more lengthy by the game. Most recently, the Dallas Mavericks point guard willed the Mavs to their largest come-from-behind playoff victory in franchise history in their 135-133 overtime win over the Los Angeles Clippers to tie thes first-round NBA postseason series, 2-2.

The Mavs were down one point and 3.7 seconds away from being down 3-1 in the series, when Doncic launched a 29-foot three-pointer to secure the win and his place as the best young player in the NBA.

The 21-year-old is the youngest player to ever hit a playoff buzzer-beater and the youngest to record a 40-point playoff triple-double.

The buzzer-beater was the cherry on top of a 43-points, 17-rebounds, 13-assists performance that will go down in Dallas-Fort Worth history. ... and NBA history.

Oh yeah, his exhilarating performance came after being a "game-time decision" due to a left ankle sprain.

Doncic has joined an elite list of NBA legends:

-Doncic and Wilt Chamberlain are the players ever with 43+ points, 17+ rebounds and 13+ assists in a game.

-Doncic and Michael Jordan are the only players to put up 40+ points and hit a game-winning buzzer-beater while trailing.

-Doncic and LeBron James are the one 21-year-olds to record 30 point triple-double in playoffs.

- Doncic's 28-foot game-winning buzzer beater is the second-longest in playoffs history behind only Portland Trail Blazer guard Damian Lillard's 37-foot three-pointer against Oklahoma City.

Doncic is currently is the only player with more than one triple-double in the NBA playoffs this year. In his second year, Doncic's magic is already becoming a superhuman phenomenon that is etching him into the history books. The Mavs look to build on his stellar performance in the uber-important Game 5 against the Clippers on Tuesday at 8 p.m. CT in the Orlando bubble.

They will do it without Kristaps Porzingis (out with a knee) and with Dorian Finney-Smith (questionable with two hip issues) and if they do it, one bet seems certain:

It'll be because Luka Doncic just broke another record.