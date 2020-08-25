Luka Doncic: Mind-Blowing Stats & Records - Can He Do It Again?
Luka Doncic's list of fabulous feats is growing more lengthy by the game. Most recently, the Dallas Mavericks point guard willed the Mavs to their largest come-from-behind playoff victory in franchise history in their 135-133 overtime win over the Los Angeles Clippers to tie thes first-round NBA postseason series, 2-2.
The Mavs were down one point and 3.7 seconds away from being down 3-1 in the series, when Doncic launched a 29-foot three-pointer to secure the win and his place as the best young player in the NBA.
The 21-year-old is the youngest player to ever hit a playoff buzzer-beater and the youngest to record a 40-point playoff triple-double.
The buzzer-beater was the cherry on top of a 43-points, 17-rebounds, 13-assists performance that will go down in Dallas-Fort Worth history. ... and NBA history.
Oh yeah, his exhilarating performance came after being a "game-time decision" due to a left ankle sprain.
Doncic has joined an elite list of NBA legends:
-Doncic and Wilt Chamberlain are the players ever with 43+ points, 17+ rebounds and 13+ assists in a game.
-Doncic and Michael Jordan are the only players to put up 40+ points and hit a game-winning buzzer-beater while trailing.
-Doncic and LeBron James are the one 21-year-olds to record 30 point triple-double in playoffs.
- Doncic's 28-foot game-winning buzzer beater is the second-longest in playoffs history behind only Portland Trail Blazer guard Damian Lillard's 37-foot three-pointer against Oklahoma City.
Doncic is currently is the only player with more than one triple-double in the NBA playoffs this year. In his second year, Doncic's magic is already becoming a superhuman phenomenon that is etching him into the history books. The Mavs look to build on his stellar performance in the uber-important Game 5 against the Clippers on Tuesday at 8 p.m. CT in the Orlando bubble.
They will do it without Kristaps Porzingis (out with a knee) and with Dorian Finney-Smith (questionable with two hip issues) and if they do it, one bet seems certain:
It'll be because Luka Doncic just broke another record.