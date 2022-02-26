Skip to main content

Doncic Has Reached MVP Level for Mavs; Did Porzinigs Trade Motivate?

Luka Doncic has the Dallas Mavericks in position to potentially steal homecourt advantage from the Utah Jazz with his MVP-level play. Was Kristaps Porzingis holding him back?

There was an expectation from many for the Dallas Mavericks to have a quiet trade deadline. That, of course, did not end up being the case as Kristaps Porzingis, who was viewed as the team's co-star to Luka Doncic, was dealt to the Washington Wizards with Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans being the return. 

Doncic has averaged an incredible 41.5 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists in the four games he's played since the Mavericks finalized the trade to send Porzinigs to the Wizards. Despite the uptick, Doncic insists there's no correlation occurring.

45178222-3B89-418E-8734-9AE8F6E91E1F
ECBE2A72-C2CB-4DA4-A65E-FAD1D1987D23

“It comes down to continuing to build our chemistry," Doncic said. "I think we’re at a good place right now and I think there’s still a lot of room for improvement, which is super exciting.

“I think there’s some strides we can make defensively as well, and offensively. So I think we’re in a great position to continue to improve from the position we’re in.”

Doncic's recent MVP level play is part of a larger pattern of improved play after having his ankle heal and losing unnecessary weight. He has played 23 games since returning from a 10-game absence (ankle/COVID) and has averaged 29.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 9.4 assists.

0AEBE19E-3996-4B9E-9FDB-CE58DAD1BE0C
E329A1CC-3B6C-41B8-B7A5-2908532FA858

“I think he was humbled a little bit,” Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said during an appearance on 1310 The Ticket in Dallas. “I think he didn’t like being called out for his weight and other things, and it finally clicked that there’s a level of discipline that’s required.

Recommended Articles

45178222-3B89-418E-8734-9AE8F6E91E1F
Play

Doncic Has Reached MVP Level for Mavs; Did Porzinigs Trade Motivate?

Luka Doncic has the Dallas Mavericks in position to potentially steal homecourt advantage from the Utah Jazz with his MVP-level play. Was Kristaps Porzingis holding him back?

By Grant Afseth
17 seconds ago
17 seconds ago
Karl-Anthony Towns, Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves
Play

All Bark, No Bite? Towns' Claim as 'Greatest Shooting Big Man' Disrespects Nowitzki

Karl-Anthony Towns has been calling himself the "greatest shooting big man of all-time." That claim is silly, though, and it also disrespects the great Dirk Nowitzki.

By Lance Roberson
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
MTg3MTYwOTU1NTYzNTUwNjA1
Play

LISTEN: Previewing Mavs Playoff Opponents; Disrespecting Dirk?

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks resume play against the Utah Jazz after a long NBA All-Star break. Could Utah actually be a favorable playoff matchup for Dallas?

By DallasBasketball.com Staff
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

“All athletes at his level go through it at some level, where things are just easy and you’re always used to being the best and you’re always used to getting all the accolades. Then when something doesn’t go according to expected, it makes you reconsider.”

The trade itself may not be giving Doncic a boost in the motivation department, but regardless, he's seen a heavier share of initiation burden on offense. His usage rate has since increased by six percent and is at 41.2 percent, which leads the NBA during this span.

luka fake pels
luk but mi

Instead of trying to work touches into the half-court offense for Porzingis, the Mavericks are able to use a more spread pick-and-roll and dribble handoff oriented attack where Doncic's scoring and playmaking are the starts of the typical possession. Teams have to react to the threat he poses and the complementary options in the offense experience benefit as a result.  

The focus has long shifted away from reacting to no longer having Porzingis in the fold. Instead, the Mavericks aim to see what they have in Bertans and Dinwiddie going forward ahead of the start of the playoffs.  

“We believe that we’ve got questions to answer with two new players, so getting them in the fold (is important) so that we can have those answers by mid-March,” Kidd said. “We have two new players that played two games, so we’re trying to get minutes under their belt and see how they handle different situations.

“But I like the way we’re trending on both sides of the ball – offense and defense. And I think sometimes with the break you kind of ease back into things. So we’ll see, this being our first time together of trying to get that rhythm back and playing that level of basketball before the break. Then, from that point on we can start focusing on ramping up for the playoffs.”

45178222-3B89-418E-8734-9AE8F6E91E1F
News

Doncic Has Reached MVP Level for Mavs; Did Porzinigs Trade Motivate?

By Grant Afseth
17 seconds ago
Karl-Anthony Towns, Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves
News

All Bark, No Bite? Towns' Claim as 'Greatest Shooting Big Man' Disrespects Nowitzki

By Lance Roberson
1 hour ago
MTg3MTYwOTU1NTYzNTUwNjA1
News

LISTEN: Previewing Mavs Playoff Opponents; Disrespecting Dirk?

By DallasBasketball.com Staff
3 hours ago
USATSI_17411070_168388359_lowres
News

Mavs Donuts: Home-Court Standoff, Coach Jason Kidd 'Bad Behavior'?

By Lance Roberson
7 hours ago
KIDD lukla
News

Mavs Survey: 'Worst' Ranking for Coach Jason Kidd - and Dallas Fans?!

By Richie Whitt
11 hours ago
B9664568-D4E2-4807-B587-52111B239B7C
News

NBA Playoff Standings: Mavs Chasing Jazz; Holding Off Nuggets, Wolves

By Dalton Trigg
18 hours ago
USATSI_15851819_168388359_lowres
News

'Super Important' GAMEDAY: Mavs vs. Jazz with Playoff Implications

By Bri Amaranthus
18 hours ago
76211589-B824-408A-9EB5-0AC05FDD7518
News

Mavs Sign Moses Wright to Two-Way Contract - NBA Tracker

By DallasBasketball.com Staff
Feb 24, 2022