Mavs Donuts: Battle of the D-Towns; Trade Deadline Closing In

As Thursday's NBA trade deadline approaches, the rumors continue to bubble to a boil. DallasBasketball.com has you covered, everything from Goran Dragic’s situation to Jerami Grant trade proposals.

Get your fresh batch of donuts prepared with the utmost care and attention.

Donut 1: Dallas vs. Detroit; Battle of the D-Towns

Dallas and Detroit share the same nickname, despite having opposite characteristics. However, both cities boast championship hardware in various professional sports. Unfortunately, one franchise has suffered from years of playoff absence. Seemingly continuing the downward trend, the Detroit Pistons come into town with a 12-41 record.

Will the Mavs take care of business vs. a lottery-bound squad?

Donut 2: Goran Dragic Resolution Imminent

DallasBasketball.com's Editor-In-Chief Dalton Trigg collaborated with All Raptors' Aaron Rose to discuss Goran Dragic's future. Reportedly, the Toronto Raptors recently received interest in the veteran point guard.

Will the Mavs have to trade for Dragic's services? Although a trade to Dallas is possible, it seems no matter where Dragic goes, a buyout is imminent. Don't be surprised if Dallas waits for the buyout market to acquire Luka Doncic's fellow countryman.

Donut 3: Will Mavs' Front Office Make the Hard Climb for Jerami Grant?

Aside from making gambling picks and rooting for the Memphis Grizzlies, Action Network's Matt Moore has treaded waters in the "sources" game. Recently, Moore said the Mavs are still looking for a way to get into a Grant trade with the Pistons.

"Both the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks have explored a deal for Grant in recent weeks, sources said, but both face an uphill climb to generate the assets needed to generate Detroit’s interest," reports Moore.

Will Dallas make the steep climb to improve vastly?

Donut 4: C.J. McCollum's Trade Market Heats Up

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Once again, Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum hits the NBA trade rumor mill. According to Marc Stein, the Pelicans were considered 'leaders' to trade for McCollum but that is no longer the case. Instead, the New York Knicks are making a run at the veteran guard.

Although Dallas isn't a "leader" in the race for the Portland guard, they have a few pieces. Will McCollum's relationship with Mavs GM Nico Harrison amount to anything other than lip service?

Donut 5: Mavs Seeking a Stretch Four?

Living up to the website name, Moore provides more action on the "sources" front, providing more insight into what the Mavs are seeking at the trade deadline. According to Moore, Dallas is hunting for a stretch four who can play alongside Kristaps Porzingis.

Although John Collins dominates the rumor wave, Charlotte Hornets frontcourt option PJ Washington is ringing bells. The real answer is will someone ring Harrison's bell?

Donut 6: On This Day

In celebration of Jason Kidd's success as the Mavs' head coach, Tuesday's Donuts has a special shoutout. On February 8, 1996, Kidd dished out 25 assists in a 136-133 victory over the John Stockton-Karl Malone Utah Jazz.

Donut 7: Heat Nation Takes over D.C.

The Miami Heat took on the flailing Washington Wizards Monday night. In the final seconds of the third quarter, chants of "Let's go Heat" erupted in the Capital One Arena.

Remember when the Wizards were contenders for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference? They are now the eleventh-ranked team in their respective conference.

Donut 8: Devin Booker Drops 38 Points in Win Over Chicago Bulls

The NBA's best team, the Phoenix Suns, continued their dominance over the league with a 127-124 victory over the Chicago Bulls. Not only did the Suns win, but Devin Booker scored an ultra-efficient 38 points, going 5-10 from the three-point line.

Donut 9: Paskal Siakam to the Mavs?

A report from HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto claims that the Mavs are now focused on adding a stretch-four given that Porzingis has been revitalized on the defensive end of the court this season. Scotto mentions that Dallas called Toronto about Pascal Siakam.

Projecting a trade before the deadline seems unlikely, but considering the NBA's unpredictable nature, we've seen stranger things.

Donut 10:Trade Deadline Primer

The NBA never sleeps, and neither does DallasBasketball.com. Follow us for trade news and rumors. Our jovial leader Dalton Trigg compiled a list of players to watch for leading up to the deadline.

Donut 11: Kristaps Porzingis Remains Out

Amid the Mavs' winning stretch, frontcourt option Kristaps Porzingis is still nursing a right knee bone bruise. There is no timetable for his return to game action.

Donut 12: Mavs vs. Pistons Facts

Historically, the Pistons have the upper hand on the Mavs with an all-time 42-37 record. However, these aren't your uncle's Bad Boy Pistons, hell they aren't even the Ben Wallace Pistons. Dallas has won the last four of five games vs. Detroit.

Although the games aren't always highly competitive, we'll always have this gem: