Mavs Eye Trade For Stretch-4; John Collins vs. PJ Washington?

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly seeking to acquire a stretch-four ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Could PJ Washington be a fit?

DALLAS - Following Sunday's 103-94 win over the Atlanta Hawks, the Dallas Mavericks hold a 31-23 record and rank fifth in the Western Conference standings. Despite their success, there's still room for improvement ahead of the trade deadline.

According to Matt Moore of Action Network, the Mavericks previously were shopping for a center but have 'shifted in recent days' to pursuing a stretch-four that can fit alongside Kristaps Porzingis.

"The Dallas Mavericks were shopping for a center for much of the season, but have shifted in recent days to pursuing a power forward. Kristaps Porzingis’ revival this season has made Dallas focus on a stretch four to play next to Porzingis."

John Collins has been a name frequently mentioned for the Mavericks as a potential trade targets and would certainly check the box of a stretch-four while bringing additional layers. A deal, while still possible, will be a challenging one to pull off given his trade value.

Surrounding Doncic with high-level shooting threats is a proven recipe for success. He has a genuinely elite playmaking ability that leads to frequently clean looks for his spot-up threats in the supporting cast. However, is that a pressing need?

The idea of pursuing a stretch-four is an interesting one to evaluate from the Mavericks' perspective. The team already has a serviceable option in Maxi Kleber and can go small with Dorian Finney-Smith filling that spot. Dallas would need to be making a noticeable upgrade if a move is made, and one that would not cause slippage on defense.

After the midseason addition of Marquese Chriss, the Mavericks do now have an intriguing combination of complementary frontcourt options. Chriss another lob threat in addition to Dwight Powell while also adding speed to the defense and some catch-and-shoot ability.

One name that fits the mold as a stretch-four and has recently been mentioned in trade rumors is PJ Washington of the Charlotte Hornets. They will soon have to give Miles Bridges a contract extension (likely a max) and have explored moving Washington as a result.

A potential complication surrounding the idea of a trade for Washington is the Hornets' desires to land an upgrade at the center position over Mason Plumlee. Right now, the Mavericks do not necessarily have that type of talent.

Something to consider, the Hornets have been linked to Myles Turner often leading up to the trade deadline and have long sought to acquire him. With the Indiana Pacers already getting active in trades, could there be a logical three-team framework involving the Mavericks, Hornets, and Pacers?

The Pacers would need to hold more interest in something heading their way from the Mavericks than Washington given they could just do a two-team trade to net Washington themselves.

Of course, Washington is just one name that's out there, and the Mavericks could certainly pursue other options. Dallas has been mentioned as a logical trade suitor for him in the past, but so have the Pacers when considering the Turner trade circumstances.