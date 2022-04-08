Skip to main content

Playoff Opponent Still Uncertain for Mavs

With the NBA regular season ending Sunday, the Western Conference playoff picture is still not set.

With their playoff berth secured, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (50-30) are waiting to see who will be their first-round opponent. It's between the Utah Jazz (48-32) and the Denver Nuggets (48-33).

These are the two possibilities, even if the Mavericks overtake the Golden State Warriors (51-29) for third in the West.

Luka Doncic Cade Cunningham

Luka Doncic vs. Cade Cunningham.

Dallas Mavericks, Dorian Finney-Smith, Detroit Pistons

The Mavs clinched a 50-win season vs. the Pistons on Wednesday night.

Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons

Jalen Brunson is considered to be a Most Improved Player award candidate.

For Dallas to be third, it only needs to tie the Golden State. The Warriors and Mavs each have two games left. The Mavs own the season tiebreaker after after winning three of the four meetings against Golden State.

The Mavericks host the Portland Trailblazers on Friday and San Antonio Spurs on Sunday to conclude the regular season.

Portland likely won't put up much of a fight, having shut down key players like Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic. The Spurs could be playing for home-court advantage in the play-in tournament against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Maxi Kleber, Dallas Mavericks
Mavs Injury Update: Kleber, Chriss Status Against Blazers

The Dallas Mavericks have Marquese Chriss and Maxi Kleber on the injury report ahead of Friday's matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Luka Doncic Cade Cunningham
Cade Cunningham Speaks On Luka Doncic Comparisons

Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham reacts to Luka Doncic comparisons after facing the Dallas Mavericks.

8769E711-3B0E-4FE9-9C8E-0C6CB44F679D
Doncic, Mavs React To Achieving 50-Win Season

On Wednesday night, the Dallas Mavericks secured their first 50-win season since 2014-15 by beating the Detroit Pistons.

The Warriors play a road back-to-back at the Spurs on Saturday and at the Pelicans on Sunday. Both of Golden State's opponents are trying to get the home-edge in the play-in.

76851EF4-6C48-4662-847B-472007B607B8

The Mavs could clinch home-court advantage on Friday night vs. the Blazers.

29D521C6-B358-43BB-84D3-366B93F744BC

Bey backs down Brunson.

0798BEEC-C7A7-4CDD-B342-571926022459

Doncic stares down Antetokounmpo in the Mavs’ big 118-112 win over the Bucks on Sunday.

Utah could take the fourth seed and home-court advantage if it wins its final two games, and if Dallas loses to both Portland and San Antonio. 

On Friday, Utah hosts the Phoenix Suns, who have the best record in the NBA. The Jazz play the Trail Blazers on Sunday in Portland.

The race for fifth is even tighter as the Jazz lead the Nuggets by a half-game. For the Jazz to stay in fifth, they will need to win at least one game. Utah owns the tiebreaker after sweeping all four games against the Nuggets.

Denver needs some luck to move leapfrog Utah, needing the Suns and Blazers to beat the Jazz. Denver would need to beat the Los Angeles Lakers, who have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

