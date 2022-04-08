Doncic, Mavs React To Achieving 50-Win Season

On Wednesday night, the Dallas Mavericks secured their first 50-win season since 2014-15 by beating the Detroit Pistons.

As a result of the Dallas Mavericks' 131-113 win over the Detroit Pistons, the team accomplished a feat they haven't achieved since 2014-15; notching 50 wins within a single-season.

The Mavericks began the season with a 16-18 record through 34 games, and underwent a significant change at the trade deadline by moving on from Kristaps Porzingis. Despite all of that, they managed to raise their level of play the rest of the way — going 34-12 in the 46 games since.

“I think it’s pretty impressive,” Doncic said. “I know we started the season a little bit slow. But in the end, it’s 82 games. It’s a long season. You’re going to have ups and downs. But I’m proud of how we played and hopefully we’ll get to 52.”

Under coach Jason Kidd, the Mavericks have experienced significant improvement on defense. The team has bought into giving effort on that end after being a bottom-10 defense just a season ago. Overall, Dallas has posted a 109.3 defensive rating (7th) through 80 games.

After moving on from Porzingis, there's been a full embrace of Doncic as the clear-cut superstar without any distractions. The supporting cast has accepted being complementary to Doncic, who is a reigning two-time All-NBA First-Team player.

“Those guys in that locker room can’t take that lightly,” Kidd said. “It’s not easy to do. We truly believe we’re a team. We play offensively together and defensively, we help each other. We understand that Luka is a big part of this team, but the guys are playing their role at a very high level.

“It’s not easy for just one person to win 50 games. It takes a team. And that’s what we have in that locker room. Guys play their role, they trust each other, they hold each other accountable and they have fun. And that’s what it’s all about.”

Now, the next goal will be to experience success in the postseason after two consecutive first-round exits. Regardless, it should not be overlook that the Mavericks' success in the regular season has afforded them their most favorable outlook to advance compared to recent seasons.