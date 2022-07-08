Luka Doncic Leads Slovenian Streetballers

After a disappointing ending to last year's season for the Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic wasted very little time in getting to work on improving for next season. Pictures and videos surfaced of him working out and seemingly getting in better physical shape for the season.

When Doncic came out and stated that he would be playing for the Slovenian national team, many Mavs fans were not keen on this idea. They felt as though he should take the summer to rest and recover from a grinding season.

However, the Slovenian team was not the last stop for Doncic this summer. It was recently announced on Twitter that Doncic would be participating in one of the biggest streetball tournaments in the world.

Luka will be in Paris representing Team Jordan brand. However, he is not traveling to Paris alone. It has been reported that Doncic will be bringing "Team Slovenia" along with him.

The tournament will feature 16 men's teams, made up of professional and amateur players from various nations. It is set to take place July 9-10, and will also feature eight women's teams in a separate bracket.

It will be interesting to see how Doncic's game, and his success with the Slovenian national team, carries over to the streets. No doubt the goal is the same, put the ball in the hoop. Doncic has proven to be very good at that. The tournament could prove very entertaining, and Mavs fans everywhere will have their eyes on their young superstar.