‘It Should Be Rescinded’: Doncic On Getting Called For 16th Tech

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic received his 16th technical foul of the season — resulting in suspension. He shared some thoughts after it happened.

In the Dallas Mavericks' 128-78 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Luka Doncic totaled 39 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists. What commanded the most attention, though, was the one technical foul he received at the end of the first quarter – raising his season total to 16. 

If Doncic's technical foul is not rescinded, he will be suspended for the Mavericks' regular season finale against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

USATSI_18047337
USATSI_18047315
USATSI_18047060

On the play resulting in Doncic's tech, he attempted to get up the court as the first quarter was coming to an end. Between the defender's contact on the early reach-in, the slap on Doncic's shoulder, and the undercut of Doncic's legs as he was rising to shoot, it's perplexing that a foul wasn't called. 

Instead of calling a foul, the official, Tony Brothers, instead blew a quick whistle to call Doncic for the tech. There was some complaining after a few drives in the first quarter, but again, there were at least three drives where Doncic drew contact sufficient for a foul call, but did not receive it. 

In the post-game press conference, Doncic explained how he got called for the technical, and what he believes the NBA should do next. 

"I got a technical asking ‘how is that not a foul’ ... that's it," Doncic said. "If you ask me, I think 100 percent it should be rescinded, because it wasn't a tech. No warning, no nothing. I was just asking."

Portland Trail Blazers, Dallas Mavericks
Portland Trail Blazers, Dallas Mavericks
Portland Trail Blazers, Dallas Mavericks

Brothers even stated in the officials’ postgame pool report that Doncic did not use profanity. He went even further to explain his line of thinking on giving Doncic his 16th technical.

"At the end of the quarter he took a shot and he felt he got fouled. He started to complain to each of the officials," Brothers said. "When I was walking toward the table, he was fifteen feet in the backcourt still complaining so he got a technical for continuously complaining."

Brothers was the official who called Doncic for a tech against the Washington Wizards on Apr. 1, then handed out a quick pair of techs to Jason Kidd — causing his first ejection since becoming the Mavericks' coach. 

The Mavericks can appeal the tech with the NBA to reduce his total to 15 on the season — restoring his eligibility to play on Sunday against the Spurs. It remains to be seen what the decision will be.

