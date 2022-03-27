'Technical Difficulties': Mavs' Luka Doncic Flirts with NBA Suspension
During the third quarter of the Dallas Mavericks' 116-95 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Luka Doncic experienced some technical difficulties. Doncic and Taurean Prince were called for a double-technical fouls after they jawed back-and-forth at each other.
Now, Doncic's total for technical fouls is at 15, which is one shy of the NBA's limit for an automatic one-game suspension. For a player that is averaging one technical foul every 3.8 games this season, Doncic has to go eight games without recording a single tech to avoid being suspended.
“It won’t come to that. That’s for sure. That’s unacceptable, I can’t do that,” Doncic said about avoiding suspension after his 13th technical foul was rescinded at the beginning of March.
Recently, much was made about Doncic's progress in avoiding technical fouls when talking to referees. However, receiving a double-technical due to a silly interaction with an opponent is something that has to be avoided.
"It’s a funny thing — I just start singing a song in my head," Doncic said when asked about how he's cut down on arguing with referees. "One of my favorite songs I pick and just start singing and let [the frustration] pass."
Mavericks coach Jason Kidd recently praised Doncic's improvements in reducing his costly outbursts toward referees. Kidd explained how Doncic's passionate expressions to opposing players can actually be a good thing since it can serve as a source for energy for the rest of the team.
“I think you can see the growth in Luka here of late," Kidd said. "The game can be spirited. We understand that March, April are going to be spirited. I think he’s showing his aggression in a positive way. I like that he expresses himself to the other team. And hopefully, his teammates see that, too, and it gives us some energy.”
With little margin for error in the technical fouls department, Doncic now has to be careful with how he reacts to opposing teams. If not, he'll be receiving some NBA-enforced "rest" before the playoffs begin.