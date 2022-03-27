Skip to main content

'Technical Difficulties': Mavs' Luka Doncic Flirts with NBA Suspension

If Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic receives one more technical foul, he'll get some NBA-enforced rest before the playoffs begin.

During the third quarter of the Dallas Mavericks' 116-95 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Luka Doncic experienced some technical difficulties. Doncic and Taurean Prince were called for a double-technical fouls after they jawed back-and-forth at each other.

Now, Doncic's total for technical fouls is at 15, which is one shy of the NBA's limit for an automatic one-game suspension. For a player that is averaging one technical foul every 3.8 games this season, Doncic has to go eight games without recording a single tech to avoid being suspended.

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks Superstar Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics

Al Horford Guards Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic vs. Houston Rockets

“It won’t come to that. That’s for sure. That’s unacceptable, I can’t do that,” Doncic said about avoiding suspension after his 13th technical foul was rescinded at the beginning of March.

Recently, much was made about Doncic's progress in avoiding technical fouls when talking to referees. However, receiving a double-technical due to a silly interaction with an opponent is something that has to be avoided.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

D37A42BA-C458-4133-98A5-FC0BBE8C9793
Play

'More Than Home Court': Jason Kidd, Mavs Seek Improvements vs. Jazz

The Dallas Mavericks will look to even the season series with the Utah Jazz on Sunday in a matchup riddled with playoff-seeding implications.

By Grant Afseth1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_17962342
Play

2022 NBA Draft: 5 Potential Mavs Prospects

It's never too early to speculate on potential draft targets for the Dallas Mavericks.

By Richard Stayman2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Dorian Finney-Smith, Dallas Mavericks
Play

Mavs vs. Jazz for Home-Court Advantage; Will Celtics Beat Timberwolves?

As the NBA playoffs get closer, the Dallas Mavericks are in the midst of a tight Western Conference race. DallasBasketball.com keeps you updated on what's happening in the standings on a nightly basis.

By DallasBasketball.com Staff12 hours ago
12 hours ago

"It’s a funny thing — I just start singing a song in my head," Doncic said when asked about how he's cut down on arguing with referees. "One of my favorite songs I pick and just start singing and let [the frustration] pass."

USATSI_17955711

Dallas Mavericks Coach Jason Kidd

Dorian Finney-Smith, Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks Forward Dorian Finney-Smith

Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks Guard Spencer Dinwiddie

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd recently praised Doncic's improvements in reducing his costly outbursts toward referees. Kidd explained how Doncic's passionate expressions to opposing players can actually be a good thing since it can serve as a source for energy for the rest of the team. 

“I think you can see the growth in Luka here of late," Kidd said. "The game can be spirited. We understand that March, April are going to be spirited. I think he’s showing his aggression in a positive way. I like that he expresses himself to the other team. And hopefully, his teammates see that, too, and it gives us some energy.”

With little margin for error in the technical fouls department, Doncic now has to be careful with how he reacts to opposing teams. If not, he'll be receiving some NBA-enforced "rest" before the playoffs begin.

D37A42BA-C458-4133-98A5-FC0BBE8C9793
News

'More Than Home Court': Jason Kidd, Mavs Seek Improvements vs. Jazz

By Grant Afseth1 hour ago
USATSI_17962342
News

2022 NBA Draft: 5 Potential Mavs Prospects

By Richard Stayman2 hours ago
Dorian Finney-Smith, Dallas Mavericks
News

Mavs vs. Jazz for Home-Court Advantage; Will Celtics Beat Timberwolves?

By DallasBasketball.com Staff12 hours ago
USATSI_17966879
News

'Missing the Mark': Cold-Shooting Mavs Blown Out By Timberwolves

By Dalton TriggMar 25, 2022
77D154DA-2823-4057-A727-DD1F017A2FCB
News

Big Mavs Weekend vs. Wolves, Jazz; Last MVP Push From Luka Doncic

By DallasBasketball.com StaffMar 25, 2022
Jalen Brunson, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas Mavericks
News

‘New Roles, Same Mentality’: Dinwiddie, Brunson Raise Mavs’ Playoff Ceiling

By Grant AfsethMar 25, 2022
6CF824BF-57B6-4979-939A-FCD6EF014DFA
News

Jason Kidd: Mavs Not 'Scoreboard Watching' for Playoff Push

By Grant AfsethMar 25, 2022
C9507ED5-86C4-4CB2-9ECF-CD796C46649D
News

Turning Back Clock to 2011: Doncic, Mavs Can Surpass 50 Wins

By Richie WhittMar 25, 2022