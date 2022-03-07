Skip to main content

'Breathing Down Their Necks': Mavs Battle Jazz; Home-Court Within Reach

With the NBA playoffs on the horizon, the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz meet once more in what could be a first-round preview.

When the Dallas Mavericks fell to 15-17 after a 120-116 loss to the Utah Jazz on Christmas Day, nobody would've ever thought that Dallas would eventually be breathing down Utah's neck in the Western Conference standings with just 18 games remaining… and yet, here we are.

USATSI_17767577

Luka Doncic shoots a floater over Rudy Gobert.

USATSI_17767652

Doncic attempts a layup vs. Hassan Whiteside.

USATSI_17767578

Dwight Powell does his best to guard Rudy Gobert.

"Around Christmas time," said former Mavs big man Kristaps Porzingis confidently in early-December. "After Christmas is really when we're going to take off." 

To Porzingis' credit, he was right on the money, although ultimately got traded to the Washington Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans in the process.

The Mavs (39-25) are playing their best basketball of the season at the perfect time with the NBA playoffs on the horizon. Dallas has won nine of its last 11 games dating back to Feb. 4. What’s probably even more impressive is the Mavs having a 23-7 record since New Year’s Eve.

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17767577
Play

'Breathing Down Their Necks': Mavs Battle Jazz; Home-Court Within Reach

With the NBA playoffs on the horizon, the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz meet once more in what could be a first-round preview.

By Dalton Trigg1 minute ago
1 minute ago
CFDA54DA-1CFA-43D5-8B92-0ADE82C60A53
Play

Josh Green Doing Dirty Work for ‘Title-Contending’ Mavs

Josh Green has shown a lot of promise in his second season with the Dallas Mavericks, who are nearly unbeatable when he scores in double-figures.

By Dalton Trigg3 hours ago
3 hours ago
C6767753-707B-4B50-AB39-B4121F4E354F
Play

‘Dangerous Doe’: Dorian Finney-Smith Shooting Mavs to New Heights

Spencer Dinwiddie was the Dallas Mavericks’ leading scorer in a comeback win over the Sacramento Kings, but it was Dorian Finney-Smith who stole the show by hitting the game-winner.

By Dalton Trigg12 hours ago
12 hours ago

With another head-to-head matchup against Utah at American Airlines Center on Monday night, Dallas is just one game behind the fourth-seeded Jazz in the West playoff standings. Currently, Utah holds a 2-0 regular season advantage over Dallas with two more meetings to go.

01BBA2B2-9F09-4D70-91C2-B3D837BF09B3

Gobert blocks Doncic’s layup into the stands.

USATSI_17767654

Doncic fights through a tough Jazz defense.

USATSI_17767653

Donovan Mitchell elevates over the Mavs defense for a 3-point shot.

Although there are a handful of teams the Mavs could potentially play in a first-round series — including the Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets — a matchup with the Jazz is among those scenarios. If Dallas really wants to test its playoff readiness, it should treat this game with Utah as Game 3 of a series while trying to avoid going in an 0-3 hole.

In Dallas’ most-recent game with Utah a little more than a week ago, the Jazz pulled away with a 114-109 win while Rudy Gobert stifled Luka Doncic down the stretch. Can the Mavs get over the hump and beat the Jazz for the first time this season, especially given that Utah will be on a second night of a back-to-back? Whether it happens or not, one thing is already a given — the Mavs have put themselves in a great position to control their own destiny.

Stay tuned to DallasBasketball.com all day on Monday for Mavs Gameday coverage.

USATSI_17767577
News

'Breathing Down Their Necks': Mavs Battle Jazz; Home-Court Within Reach

By Dalton Trigg1 minute ago
CFDA54DA-1CFA-43D5-8B92-0ADE82C60A53
News

Josh Green Doing Dirty Work for ‘Title-Contending’ Mavs

By Dalton Trigg3 hours ago
C6767753-707B-4B50-AB39-B4121F4E354F
News

‘Dangerous Doe’: Dorian Finney-Smith Shooting Mavs to New Heights

By Dalton Trigg12 hours ago
USATSI_17836083
News

Mavs’ Spencer Dinwiddie ‘Hurt’ By Wizards ‘Kick Out the Door’

By Grant Afseth22 hours ago
USATSI_17835382
News

‘No Nerves’: Dinwiddie, Finney-Smith Star in Luka-Less Mavs' Comeback Win Over Kings

By Dalton TriggMar 5, 2022
USATSI_17734997
News

Doncic Climbs Past Curry on MVP Ladder; Should He Be Ahead of Morant?

By Dalton TriggMar 5, 2022
RH-March4-MavsBall-4856
News

Inside Look: Star-Studded Dallas Mavs Ball Raises $1.5 Million

By Bri AmaranthusMar 5, 2022
USATSI_17642987
News

Luka Doncic OUT As Red-Hot Mavs Host Kings: Dallas GAMEDAY

By Bri AmaranthusMar 5, 2022