Dinwiddie, Finney-Smith Star in Luka-Less Mavs' Comeback Win Over Kings

The Dallas Mavericks were without superstar Luka Doncic in their matinee matchup with the Sacramento Kings, but Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith provided the heroics to push Dallas over the top.

Coming off a three-game win streak that included thrilling wins over the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, the red-hot Dallas Mavericks looked to keep the momentum going at American Airlines Center against a Sacramento Kings team clinging to life for an NBA play-in tournament spot.

© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Spencer Dinwiddie drives on Domantas Sabonis. © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Luka Doncic chats it up with Boban Marjanovic on his night off. © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Davis Bertans and Reggie Bullock attempt to keep Sabonis off the boards.

After an incredible corner 3-pointer from Dorian Finney-Smith with just three seconds remaining, the Luka Doncic-less Mavericks (39-25) pulled off a come-from-behind win against the Sacramento Kings, 114-113.

Spencer Dinwiddie stepped up in a big way in his first game as a starter for the Mavs, finishing with 36 points and 7 assists while shooting 11-of-22 from the field and 12-of-13 from the free-throw line. Dinwiddie has only played in seven games for Dallas, but he's already become a fan favorite and proven to his teammates that he can be counted on in crucial situations.

© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Dinwiddie slides by the Kings defense for a layup. © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Dinwiddie and Justin Holiday fight for the basketball. © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Sabonis slams it home for the Kings.

Jalen Brunson pitched in with 23 points of his own and dished out six assists, with the biggest one being the final one of the game for Finney-Smith's game-winner. Brunson shot 8-of-15 from the field and converted 2-of-3 from deep. Finney-Smith, Josh Green and Reggie Bullock were the other three Mavs to score in double figures with 17, 12, and 11 points respectively.

De'Aaron Fox gave the Mavs all they could handle in this one, as he torched the nets with 44 points on 18-of-31 from the field. Domantas Sabonis was also solid for Sacramento, finishing with 15 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Next up, the Mavs will take on the Utah Jazz for the second time in a little more than a week. Sitting just 1.5 games back of Utah for home court advantage in the Western Conference standings, Dallas must win to keep the Jazz from winning the regular season series. A win for the Mavs would give them the opportunity to end the season series with a 2-2 tie when they face Utah for the final time on March 27.