'Home-Court Hopes': Can Mavs Catch Jazz in NBA Standings?

Despite how both teams started the season, the Dallas Mavericks have a chance to catch the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference standings to gain home-court advantage in the postseason.

When the Dallas Mavericks fell to 15-17 after a 120-116 loss to the Utah Jazz on Christmas Day, nobody would've ever thought that Dallas would eventually be breathing down Utah's necks in the Western Conference standings with just 33 games remaining in the season.

At the time, the Jazz were 23-9, but since then, they've gone just 7-10, mainly due to COVID protocol absences and injuries. Utah is currently on a three-game losing skid, and potential chemistry issues between star players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell lately as well.

"Around Christmas time," said Kristaps Porzingis confidently in early-December. "After Christmas is really when we're going to take off." 

To Porzingis' credit, he was right on the money.

The Mavs, aside from just being outmatched in recent games against the league-leading Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors, are playing their best basketball of the season at the right time. Dallas has won 12 of its last 15 games dating back to New Year's Eve.

The Mavs sit just two games behind the current fourth-seed Jazz in the West playoff standings, and based on the upcoming schedules for both teams, there's a good chance that Dallas could creep into that fourth spot.

Dallas' next three games are against the hobbled Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder before a big showdown with the Philadelphia 76ers. Utah's upcoming stretch features games against the Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves (who have been playing inspired basketball lately), Denver Nuggets, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors... phew.

The Mavs still have three very important head-to-head matchups with the Jazz in the final stretch of this season, but Dallas could find itself ahead of Utah in the standings with a slight cushion by then if things keep trending the way they have been.

Things could potentially look different for both teams depending on what happens between now and the February 10 NBA trade deadline, but for now, the Mavs have a lot to be optimistic about as we enter the final stretch of the 2021-2022 regular season.

