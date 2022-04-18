Dallas Mavs LOOK: Limping Luka Doncic Works Before NBA Playoffs Game 2

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic was participating in on-court work after the team's walkthrough on Monday.

The Dallas Mavericks proved unable to overcome Luka Doncic being sidelined in Game 1 of their first-round series against the Utah Jazz. They lost 99-93 and are looking to bounce back on Monday.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

In their official injury report on Sunday, the Mavericks listed Doncic as doubtful to play in Game 2. There wasn't a change in status after Monday's walkthrough. However, there's continued optimism about his outlook to return to the lineup in the series.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd explained how Doncic is "still doubtful" to play on Monday, but the team will see how he feels before Game 2.

"He's definitely going in the right direction; he's doing more each day," Kidd said. "As I said from the start, he's in a great place mentally. He's doing everything I think he can do... hopefully, he can play at some point, but if we can't, we'll play without him."

Doncic was seen on the court taking half-court shots after the Mavericks' walkthrough — furthering the sense of optimism about his recovery.

If Doncic cannot play, the starting backcourt will remain Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie. Both players struggled to run the Mavericks' offense in Game 1 without benefiting from playing off Doncic.

There will need to be a variety of adjustments for the Mavericks ahead of Game 2 to avoid falling to a 2-0 series deficit.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The ultimate adjustment would be the return of Doncic to the lineup to run the show. The risk of returning too early and potentially aggravating his calf strain is a concern that must be taken into account.

Based on the typical timeline of a Grade 1 calf strain, Doncic's most likely timeline appears to be to make a return on Thursday for Game 3 in Salt Lake City. There would be a full ten days between the injury and his return.