Skip to main content

Dallas Mavs LOOK: Limping Luka Doncic Works Before NBA Playoffs Game 2

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic was participating in on-court work after the team's walkthrough on Monday.

The Dallas Mavericks proved unable to overcome Luka Doncic being sidelined in Game 1 of their first-round series against the Utah Jazz. They lost 99-93 and are looking to bounce back on Monday. 

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
Donovan Mitchell, Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz

In their official injury report on Sunday, the Mavericks listed Doncic as doubtful to play in Game 2. There wasn't a change in status after Monday's walkthrough. However, there's continued optimism about his outlook to return to the lineup in the series. 

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd explained how Doncic is "still doubtful" to play on Monday, but the team will see how he feels before Game 2. 

"He's definitely going in the right direction; he's doing more each day," Kidd said. "As I said from the start, he's in a great place mentally. He's doing everything I think he can do... hopefully, he can play at some point, but if we can't, we'll play without him."

Doncic was seen on the court taking half-court shots after the Mavericks' walkthrough — furthering the sense of optimism about his recovery. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
Play

Mavs Film Room: Lessons From Dallas’ Game 1 Loss vs. Jazz

The Dallas Mavericks came up short in Game 1 of their series against the Utah Jazz. We take an in-depth look at the contributing factors.

By Grant Afseth3 hours ago
3 hours ago
gettyimages-1391814408-594x594
Play

Mavs vs. Jazz Game 2: Preview, Doncic Injury Status, Odds

Can the Mavs tie the series without Luka Doncic?

By Bri Amaranthus3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Bojan Bogdanovic Mavs Jazz
Play

Mavs 3 Biggest Adjustments Heading Into Game 2 vs. Jazz

The Dallas Mavericks are capable of beating the Jazz without Luka Doncic if they make adjustments in these three key areas.

By Dalton Trigg13 hours ago
13 hours ago

If Doncic cannot play, the starting backcourt will remain Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie. Both players struggled to run the Mavericks' offense in Game 1 without benefiting from playing off Doncic. 

There will need to be a variety of adjustments for the Mavericks ahead of Game 2 to avoid falling to a 2-0 series deficit. 

Mavs Jazz Jalen Brunson
Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks

The ultimate adjustment would be the return of Doncic to the lineup to run the show. The risk of returning too early and potentially aggravating his calf strain is a concern that must be taken into account. 

Based on the typical timeline of a Grade 1 calf strain, Doncic's most likely timeline appears to be to make a return on Thursday for Game 3 in Salt Lake City. There would be a full ten days between the injury and his return. 

Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
News

Mavs Film Room: Lessons From Dallas’ Game 1 Loss vs. Jazz

By Grant Afseth3 hours ago
gettyimages-1391814408-594x594
News

Mavs vs. Jazz Game 2: Preview, Doncic Injury Status, Odds

By Bri Amaranthus3 hours ago
Bojan Bogdanovic Mavs Jazz
News

Mavs 3 Biggest Adjustments Heading Into Game 2 vs. Jazz

By Dalton Trigg13 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
News

Was Mavs Star Luka Doncic An MVP Finalist?

By Richard Stayman16 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
News

Luka Doncic Injury: Mavericks Star DOUBTFUL For Game 2 vs. Jazz

By Grant Afseth20 hours ago
Mavs Jazz Dinwiddie Gobert
News

Mavs Must Rebound in Game 2 vs. Jazz to Avoid Grim Series Odds

By Dalton TriggApr 16, 2022
USATSI_17852184_168388359_lowres
News

New Regime: Jason Kidd Coaches First Mavs Playoff Game

By Bri AmaranthusApr 16, 2022
gettyimages-1240027043-594x594
News

Mavs-Jazz Game 1 Donuts: Dallas Rolls-Royced, 99-93

By Richie WhittApr 16, 2022