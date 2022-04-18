Mavs 3 Biggest Adjustments Heading Into Game 2 vs. Jazz

The Dallas Mavericks are capable of beating the Jazz without Luka Doncic if they make adjustments in these three key areas.

Coming into their first-round series with the Utah Jazz, the Dallas Mavericks knew things weren't going to be easy, especially if Luka Doncic wasn't going to suit up (Doncic didn't play in Game 1 due to an ankle strain, and he's listed as doubtful for Game 2). Despite the shorthanded Mavs putting up a strong effort, they couldn't get over the hump in crunch time and lost to the Jazz, 99-93.

Let's take a look at three of the biggest adjustments the Mavs need to make in Game 2 in order to tie the series:

Finding An Answer For Bojan Bogdanovic

Although Donovan Mitchell led the way for Utah with 32 points, he only shot 1-9 from the field in the first half and 10-29 overall. In that first half when Mitchell was struggling to get things going, Bojan Bogdanovic was the hero for Utah, as he put up 20 of his 26 points in the first two quarters to keep the game from getting out of reach.

The Mavs led 41-32 with 3:34 left in the second quarter before the Jazz closed out those final minutes on a 13-2 run that was capped off by a last-second 3-pointer from Bogdanovic. He scored 10 of Utah's 13 points in that crucial stretch.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images Bojan Bogdanovic vs. Davis Bertans. Tom Pennington/Getty Images Donovan Mitchell vs. Spencer Dinwiddie. Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images Dorian Finney-Smith guards Donovan Mitchell.

Bogdanovic hit 2-4 from deep on Saturday, but he did most of his damage close to the rim, as eight of his 11 made shots came in the paint. Whether it was posting up a smaller Jalen Brunson or Spencer Dinwiddie for easy layups, or beating Reggie Bullock, Maxi Kleber or Davis Bertans off the dribble on the perimeter for open mid-range shots, Bogdanovic gave the Mavs fits all around. His passing out of the post was also a factor.

“I think, not to diminish the importance of plays and execution, I think our group continued to attack," said Jazz coach Quin Snyder. "Obviously, Bojan [Bogdanovic] in the post, don’t know how many times he shot it, but I thought his wiliness to pass out of the post [was crucial]. When [Dallas] went small, you guys realize teams go small against us sometimes, we out-rebounded them by twenty rebounds."

We've already talked about how the Mavs must rebound the ball better in Game 2 if they want a real chance at going to Salt Lake City with a 1-1 split, but finding a way to contain Bogdanovic going forward might be just as important. It doesn't do Dallas much good to force Mitchell into missing 19 shots if it means giving up easy buckets to another Jazz player capable of filling it up.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images Dinwiddie vs. Mike Conley. Tom Pennington/Getty Images Dinwiddie challenges Rudy Gobert. Tom Pennington/Getty Images Luka Doncic and Mark Cuban take in the Game 1 action.

Staying Mentally Tough, Just Like in the Regular Season

All season long, coach Jason Kidd and his staff have done a great job of rallying the troops and bouncing back from tough losses. Throughout 82 games, the Mavs only lost consecutive games seven times overall, but only two times this calendar year. Obviously, playoff basketball is different from regular-season basketball, but that stat speaks to the character of the Mavs' roster and the ability of the coaching staff to make the proper adjustments after a loss.

Although not having Doncic available is a big blow to to the Mavs, especially on offense, they've proven that they're able to win games without him. Including the Game 1 loss, Dallas is now 8-10 this year without Doncic, and every one of those 10 losses have been by single digits (average margin of defeat is 5.5 points).

Keeping those previous experiences in mind and staying mentally tough will be key for the Mavs heading into Game 2.

Simply Put, Make More Open 3s

Dallas doesn't like to harp on moral victories, but the fact of the matter is that these Mavs are capable of beating the Jazz. They just have to make the proper adjustments on defense and also hope some more of their wide-open looks from deep drop in Game 2.

Dallas generated 18 wide-open 3s in Game 1, but only converted on four of them. That they were able to get that many open looks from deep against Utah without Doncic playing is pretty impressive. The Mavs shot 38.8 percent on wide-open 3s in the regular season, so perhaps there will be some regression to the mean in Game 2 from their 22.2 percent from deep in Game 1.

"All and all, looking at it, like I said you knock down one more corner three, and things of that nature, and with them having their two best scorers go for 30 basically and still hold them under a hundred, I think overall there is a lot of room for optimism," said Dinwiddie on the team's mindset heading into Game 2.

Can the Mavs flip the script on the Jazz with the series getting set to make a shift to Utah? A 1-1 split with Doncic potentially returning for Game 3 would be music to the Mavs' ears. Let's see if they can get it done.