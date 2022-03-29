Coming Up Big: Doncic Shines For Mavs When It Matters Most

Needing a win to move up in the Western Conference, the Dallas Mavericks MVP candidate dominated against the Utah Jazz.

With major implications on playoff seeding on the line, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic finished with 32 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in Sunday's 114-100 win over the Utah Jazz.

Doncic, All-NBA first team the last two seasons, is no stranger to elevating his play in pivotal moments. He's been an elite playoff performer in two appearances against the Los Angeles Clippers.

© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Dallas Mavericks Superstar Luka Doncic © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Luka Doncic vs. Utah Jazz © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Luka Doncic Takes Fallaway Jumper vs. Utah Jazz

“I think you learn this as the years go on, but obviously some games you are not going to do good as you want," Doncic said. "You’re really motivated, you want to give your best on every possession, and you just play basketball. That’s the best way to play basketball.”

With Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside both out Sunday, the Jazz were without any traditional bigs. Utah's strategy was to switch everything and try to hold their own out in space when Dallas playmakers went to work.

“Luka is gonna be Luka. He went out with 30 and whatever," Jazz star Donovan Mitchell said Sunday. "But, we gave up some 3s, gave up some drives, no help. There are a lot of things we didn’t do right. It was tough. We did do a lot of things right tonight. We competed.”

The Mavericks (46-29) have pulled off some big wins in dramatic fashion, often rallying from double-digit deficits. A lot of that is Doncic shining with the bright lights on. Facing the Jazz in a playoff-like atmosphere was just the latest display.

"When you start as young as he has as a pro, he’s been around and he’s felt it and played in it,” Kidd said. “Some people don’t like it. He’s embraced it. He loves it. He loves the stage. He loves the moment.

“And so, if this is a big game, I think he’s going to be there. He loves it. I think it starts when you’re young to be around people who say: this is a big games. Some enjoy it, some don’t. Some run from it. But he’s not one to run from it. He’s been on the biggest stage and he’s delivered.”

© David Berding-USA TODAY Sports Luka Doncic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves © David Berding-USA TODAY Sports Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Luka Doncic & Spencer Dinwiddie

Both the Mavericks and Jazz entered Sunday tied in the West. Dallas now holds a one-game lead over Utah (45-30) for home-court advantage in the first round. Third-place Golden State, which played the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, is within striking distance.

The Mavericks failing to win a playoff series in Doncic's tenure has a lot to do with getting matched up against the Clippers both times. With the third or fourth seed, Dallas has a chance to navigate a relatively easier postseason road this time around.