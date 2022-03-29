Skip to main content

Coming Up Big: Doncic Shines For Mavs When It Matters Most

Needing a win to move up in the Western Conference, the Dallas Mavericks MVP candidate dominated against the Utah Jazz.

With major implications on playoff seeding on the line, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic finished with 32 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in Sunday's 114-100 win over the Utah Jazz

Doncic, All-NBA first team the last two seasons, is no stranger to elevating his play in pivotal moments. He's been an elite playoff performer in two appearances against the Los Angeles Clippers. 

USATSI_17977896

Dallas Mavericks Superstar Luka Doncic

USATSI_17977893

Luka Doncic vs. Utah Jazz

USATSI_17977773

Luka Doncic Takes Fallaway Jumper vs. Utah Jazz

“I think you learn this as the years go on, but obviously some games you are not going to do good as you want," Doncic said. "You’re really motivated, you want to give your best on every possession, and you just play basketball. That’s the best way to play basketball.”

With Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside both out Sunday, the Jazz were without any traditional bigs. Utah's strategy was to switch everything and try to hold their own out in space when Dallas playmakers went to work. 

“Luka is gonna be Luka. He went out with 30 and whatever," Jazz star Donovan Mitchell said Sunday. "But, we gave up some 3s, gave up some drives, no help. There are a lot of things we didn’t do right. It was tough. We did do a lot of things right tonight. We competed.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

luka-doncic-steph-curry-1612674628684-546
Play

Turn Off That Jazz: Mavs Steady in NBA Power Rankings

Where do the Dallas Mavericks fall among the NBA's elite?

By Lance Roberson28 minutes ago
28 minutes ago
4FBAE760-26FC-4AA4-8DD3-9B2CF7BE5956
Play

Will Smith vs. Chris Rock: Mavs Ex Charlie Villanueva on Alopecia Slap

Former Dallas Mavericks forward Charlie Villanueva gives a heartfelt response to the Will Smith incident that occurred at the Oscars on Sunday night.

By Dalton Trigg1 hour ago
1 hour ago
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
Play

Lakers Injury Update: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Status vs. Mavs

Los Angeles Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are dealing with injuries entering Tuesday's matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.

By Grant Afseth3 hours ago
3 hours ago

The Mavericks (46-29) have pulled off some big wins in dramatic fashion, often rallying from double-digit deficits. A lot of that is Doncic shining with the bright lights on. Facing the Jazz in a playoff-like atmosphere was just the latest display.

"When you start as young as he has as a pro, he’s been around and he’s felt it and played in it,” Kidd said. “Some people don’t like it. He’s embraced it. He loves it. He loves the stage. He loves the moment.

“And so, if this is a big game, I think he’s going to be there. He loves it. I think it starts when you’re young to be around people who say: this is a big games. Some enjoy it, some don’t. Some run from it. But he’s not one to run from it. He’s been on the biggest stage and he’s delivered.”

USATSI_17966516

Luka Doncic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

USATSI_17966510

Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

8769E711-3B0E-4FE9-9C8E-0C6CB44F679D

Luka Doncic & Spencer Dinwiddie

Both the Mavericks and Jazz entered Sunday tied in the West. Dallas now holds a one-game lead over Utah (45-30) for home-court advantage in the first round. Third-place Golden State, which played the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, is within striking distance. 

The Mavericks failing to win a playoff series in Doncic's tenure has a lot to do with getting matched up against the Clippers both times. With the third or fourth seed, Dallas has a chance to navigate a relatively easier postseason road this time around.

luka-doncic-steph-curry-1612674628684-546
News

Turn Off That Jazz: Mavs Steady in NBA Power Rankings

By Lance Roberson28 minutes ago
4FBAE760-26FC-4AA4-8DD3-9B2CF7BE5956
News

Will Smith vs. Chris Rock: Mavs Ex Charlie Villanueva on Alopecia Slap

By Dalton Trigg1 hour ago
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
News

Lakers Injury Update: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Status vs. Mavs

By Grant Afseth3 hours ago
USATSI_17819852
News

Not Satisfied: Will Doncic, Mavs Pass Warriors in West Standings?

By Dalton Trigg3 hours ago
USATSI_17977896
News

Mavs Star Luka Doncic Set On Passing Warriors for 3rd Seed

By Grant Afseth7 hours ago
lebron luka
News

Mavs Donuts: Luka Doncic Speaks on Dallas Vs. Utah; LeBron James Injury Update

By Dalton Trigg12 hours ago
USATSI_17977773
News

'Controlling Destiny': Doncic, Mavs Beat Jazz, Take 4th in West

By Dalton TriggMar 27, 2022
USATSI_17857503_168388359_lowres
News

Fight for 4th: Mavs ‘Keep Shooting’ vs. Jazz GAMEDAY

By Bri AmaranthusMar 27, 2022