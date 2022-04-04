Skip to main content

Giannis Praises Doncic After Mavericks Beat Bucks

Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo shares his thoughts on Luka Doncic's performance after Dallas comeback win in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Bucks had no answer for Dallas superstar Luka Doncic, who led the Mavericks to a 118-112 road victory on Sunday with a near triple-double performance of 32 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds.

Doncic would have been one of the favorites for MVP honors if not for his slow start to the season. His recent play has the Mavericks in striking distance of the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

Doncic's play this season will probably not result in his first MVP, but he continues to gain the respect of his peers around the league. 

Luke Doncic and Gianna Antetokounmpo

Luke Doncic and Gianna Antetokounmpo

Tim Hardaway Jr., Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Luke Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr.

"He is just very talented," Giannis Antetokounmpo said recording 28 points and 10 rebounds in the loss. "He is a very good player. He's going to make the right pass. He's going to make the right decision. Sometimes you can do everything right, but people will still have a good night." 

USATSI_12183093_168388359_lowres

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Doncic orchestrated a come-from-behind Dallas victory at Fiserv Forum. He scored or assisted on 19 of Dallas' final 25 points in the fourth quarter. The Mavericks trailed the Bucks 91-90 with 9:36 left in regulation.

After the win, the Mavericks tied the Boston Celtics for the NBA's second-best record since Jan. 1. Dallas is 32-12, with Doncic leading the way by averaging 29.7 points on 46.1 percent shooting from the floor, including 36.5 percent from behind the arc.

"Obviously, when playing a superstar like Giannis, you have extra motivation," Doncic said. "He's a champion. And he is a two-time MVP winner. There is always going to be something extra there."

