Mavs Linked to Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell Trade; Can a Deal Work?

Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell is among the names the Dallas Mavericks have been linked to in the latest NBA trade rumors.

The Dallas Mavericks will continue to be linked to no shortage of guards ahead of the NBA trade deadline. There was a successful formula in place last season with three backcourt threats, including Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, and then Spencer Dinwiddie, after the midseason trade with the Washington Wizards.

With the Mavs showing a willingness to make midseason changes under GM Nico Harrison, it's worth keeping tabs on possible trade targets. There wasn't prior reporting of the team's deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Wizards despite there being other names linked in reporting leading up to the deadline.

Among the potential options to monitor for the Mavs is D'Angelo Russell, according to Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus. His various NBA sources mentioned the Mavs, along with the Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, and LA Clippers as teams that could make the move to acquire him.

Russell is having a respectable season, averaging 17.6 points and 6.2 assists in 32.8 minutes per game. He's shooting 46.5 percent from the floor, which if it sustains, would become the first season of his career shooting at or above 44 percent overall. He's also shooting a near career-high 38.3 percent from deep.

It's not easy to find guards that have a combination of being an efficient scorer in pick-and-roll, spot-up, and isolation. For a Mavs team that undoubtedly needs another reliable guard that checks those boxes, there would be a boost provided, even barring the expected defensive shortcomings. It's not a perfect fit, but it doesn't hurt that he's a bigger guard at 6-foot-4, either.

Russell is a trade candidate to monitor ahead of the midseason deadline. Not only has he not had contract extension talks with the Minnesota Timberwolves, but there is reporting that trade possibilities are being explored using his $31.3 million expiring salary.

In a recent hypothetical trade idea, NBA Analysis Network has the Mavs acquiring Russell in exchange for Reggie Bullock, Davis Bertans, and a 2025 first-round pick. There would be a disparity of nearly $5.3 million in salary being added to the Mavs' books by taking on Russell's deal in this scenario. They'd need to make additional maneuvers to trim luxury tax penalties.

The main obstacle for the Mavs in a pursuit of Russell is the Timberwolves' need to acquire a replacement guard in return. They are operating significantly over the salary cap and moved a lot of their future draft capital to acquire Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz in the offseason. Without the means to replace Russell otherwise, they need to get a replacement using a trade.

However, the Timberwolves would be gaining a future first-round pick (2025) in this trade idea. With two smaller contracts in Bertans and Bullock, perhaps they can find that replacement during the offseason. This likely wouldn't be the Timberwolves' "first choice" for a trade involving Russell, but if the interest level with a trade package they desire more isn't available, it's something to consider.

The point of acquiring Russell would diminish if the Mavs had to part with a guard like Dinwiddie to make a deal happen. In this particular trade package, they would be moving on from Bertans' contract while giving up Bullock — a wing player they likely wouldn't be too keen on moving despite his slow start to the season.

The Mavs would face a potentially complicated situation where they have to conduct contract talks with another soon-to-be free agent. Parting with a first-round pick midseason would likely be a "no-go" for a trade like this given the risk of possibly losing Christian Wood and Russell in free agency — resulting in a worst-case scenario of losing a total of two first-round picks with nothing to show for it.

The Mavs and Timberwolves likely aren't the cleanest of trade partners as a result.

In the offseason, the Mavs could pursue Russell in a possible sign-and-trade deal if they sought to do so. However, he would need to commit to joining Dallas first.

