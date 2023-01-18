Mavs Governor Mark Cuban shared his thoughts on Christian Wood's impact on the team since being traded from the Houston Rockets.

The Dallas Mavericks have received a strong level of play from Christian Wood after trading the No. 26 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft to the Houston Rockets to acquire him in the offseason.

During the 41 games he's played this season, Wood is averaging 18.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 28.9 minutes per game. He has shown an ability to thrive both as a sixth man to start the season and now as a regular starter.

Wood is playing in the final year of his three-year, $41 million contract. He is eligible to sign a four-year, $77 million contract extension. If no agreement is reached, he will become an unrestricted free agent, but the Mavs would hold his Bird rights — allowing them to exceed the salary cap to re-sign him.

Mavs Governor Mark Cuban has liked what he's seen from Wood during his first season with the team. Wood's versatility to operate out of the post, shoot from the perimeter, block shots, and grab rebounds has enhanced their unit.

“He gives us a dynamic that we haven’t had in a long time,” Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told NBA.com. “He’s somebody who can post up, make a 3, attack, close out, block a shot, and rebound. He’s really helped us.”

All of the ways that Wood can impact the game makes him an important part of the Mavs' supporting cast around Luka Doncic. Cuban expressed to NBA.com: "We'd like to keep him."

There has been a clear synergy established between Doncic and Wood in the two-man game. Cuban has seen a growing chemistry and sense of trust in one another with special impact, particularly in high pick-and-roll situations.

“They understand each other better,” Cuban said. “When they play high pick-and-roll, C-Wood knows where to go and what to do. Luka can trust him, and they can play off of each other. The chemistry has been really fun to watch.”

Based on the CBA's limitations, it appears unlikely for the Mavs to reach an agreement with Wood on a contract extension. He seems to be happy with his situation on the team beyond just being a productive player. If the Mavs want to keep him long-term, they may need to be willing to let the situation play out before re-signing him.

