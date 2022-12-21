Mavs vs. Timberwolves Preview: Can Dallas Avoid Back-to-Back Losses in Minnesota?

Dallas will look to get back to .500 after falling to Minnesota on Monday night, 116-106.

The Dallas Mavericks (15-16) take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-15) for the second time in three days on Wednesday night at Target Center.

On Monday, the T-Wolves got the better of the Mavs, running away with a 116-106 victory at home. Dallas got off to a hot start, taking a 30-21 lead into the second quarter but Minnesota caught fire in final 12 minutes of the first half, outscoring the Mavericks 36-14 and never looked back.

In the third quarter, the frustration reached a boiling point for the Mavs as Luka Doncic and Jason Kidd were both ejected after Doncic argued a foul call.

Spencer Dinwiddie led the way for Dallas with 20 points and seven assists on 6-of-13 shooting from the floor and 5-of-10 from 3-point range. Doncic finished with 19 points, six rebounds, and seven assists in 28 minutes before getting the boot.

Christian Wood got his second-straight start, finishing with 15 points, 13 rebounds, and two blocks in 34 minutes.

Here's everything else you need to know about tonight's game:

FUN FACT: Following tonight's matchup, the Mavericks take on the the Rockets (9-21) in three of the next six games. Houston did beat Dallas earlier this season and the Mavs have struggled against lesser opponents, but one can hope that they can go on a run heading into the New Year.

RECORDS: Dallas Mavericks (15-16), Minnesota Timberwolves (16-15)

WHEN: Wednesday, December 21, 2022 – 7:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: Target Center (Minneapolis, MN)

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass

RADIO: 97.1 The Freak, 99.1 FM Zona MX (Spanish)

ODDS: The Mavs are 3.5-point favorites over the Timberwolves

NEXT UP: The Mavs will finish up their road trip on Friday against the Houston Rockets at 7:00 pm CT before heading home for a Christmas Day matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers.

FINAL WORD: "I just think our energy. They're obviously the better team today — with more energy. Our body language, especially mine, was not the right one. So we just have to figure that out," Doncic said following Monday's loss.

The lack of energy in that second quarter was evident and Doncic's body language and mouthing towards the officials landed he and Kidd hitting the locker room earlier than planned. Tonight's effort and sense of urgency must be higher.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.