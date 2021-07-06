Mavs Hold NBA Pre-Draft Workouts With Georgia Tech Prospects

The Dallas Mavericks bring in the ACC Player of the Year and the ACC Defensive Player of the Year for pre-draft workouts

Moses Wright, The ACC Player of the Year from Georgia Tech, recently worked out for the Dallas Mavericks, per the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

The Mavs are generally quiet about pre-draft workouts, and they obviously have no picks in the upcoming NBA Draft. So news that they brought in a high-profile player from a prestigious conference indicates they may be active in undrafted rookie free agency or in buying into the second round for a late pick.

READ MORE: It's Luka Doncic Day in Dallas!

Wright, a 6-foot-9, 225-pound power forward, missed Georgia Tech’s NCAA Tournament game (COVID), which could have boosted his draft stock. He is a versatile forward that can block shots, stretch the floor, and finish at a high level near the rim. Projected as a late second-rounder, you can find Moses Wright’s scouting report here.

The Mavericks also reportedly worked out Wright’s teammate at Georgia Tech, Jose Alvarado. He is a scrappy point guard with a quick crossover, shooting ability and pesky defense. Alvarado's defensive prowess earned him Defense Player of the Year in the ACC. He is often compared to J.J. Barea, which falls perfectly into what the Mavs need in their backcourt.

While it’s difficult to rely on a rookie undrafted free agent to make the roster stronger, Alvarado brings shooting, both off the dribble and catch-and-shoot, as well as playmaking and defense.

Look for both former Yellowjackets to get interest from Dallas in either the late second round via a draft-night trade, or via undrafted free agency on a two-way contract. Both players could also be candidates to fill out the Mavs’ Summer League roster.