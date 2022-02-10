Skip to main content

NBA Trade Deadline Discourse; Mavs Handling Business?

The trade deadline is here and the Mavs Outsider podcast have some things to say about it, as well as the Dallas Mavericks’ play over the last seven days.

With the NBA trade deadline just a few hours away, the Dallas Mavericks are still working the phones trying their best to get something done to upgrade the roster for the postseason.

In this episode of the Mavs Outsiders Podcast, Mike Bibbins and Reese Williams have yet another weird week of basketball to cover, including all of the trade deadline hysteria. Will the Mavs end up making a trade? What is realistic and what’s not?

This past seven-day span of Mavs basketball started with a loss to the lowly Oklahoma City Thunder. The Mavericks made Josh Giddey, Tre Mann, and Lu Dort look like veteran stars as they pushed the Mavericks to overtime and then beat them handily once they got there.

The Mavericks, already without Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr., saw Maxi Kleber suffer an injury during that game as well. Going into the next game against the 76ers did not look promising, nor did the game against the hot Atlanta Hawks. However, the team showed up for both of these games and walked away with victories.

The Outsiders break down what they saw in each of those games specifically. And back to the trade deadline talk - Reese rants about how Mavericks fans are acting leading up to the deadline buzzer. He hasn’t enjoyed some of the takes he’s seen, and he wants to let you know about it.

