Mavs Donuts: Trade Deadline Final Hours; Luka, Dallas Battles Clippers

We have everything in this hot dozen of NBA trade deadline edition Mavs Donuts: another Portland Trail Blazer trade, the Utah Jazz easily defeating the Golden State Warriors, and much, much more. Although it's been all smoke and no fire, the Dallas Mavericks still have a shot at making a trade.

Get your fresh batch of donuts as DallasBasketball.com takes you through the 12 best headlines of the day.

Donut 1: Portland Trail Blazers Make a Trade, Again

The Portland Trail Blazers helped facilitate a three-team trade with the San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz in another move to shed salary. Ultimately, the Utah Jazz parted ways with fan-favorite Joe Ingles, sending him to Portland. The Jazz obtained 23-year-old guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and the Spurs received Tomas Satoransky and Elijah Hughes.

Donut 2: Mavs Stat of the Week

While the Mavs found their footing after losses to the Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder, Reggie Bullock played a significant part in their success. DallasBasketball.com highlighted his improved play in this week's Mavs' stat of the week.

Donut 3: More Goran Dragic Trade Talk

Historically, the Mavs fail to secure their target, and once again, another team is honing in on Goran Dragic: the New York Knicks. According to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, the Knicks "could jump in the mix," which leaves the floor wide-open. Nonetheless, it seems unlikely to expect Dragic's arrival to Dallas via trade; instead, look for the buyout market as their legitimate shot at acquiring the Slovenian guard.

Donut 4: Kicking and Screaming James Harden

With the trade deadline in its last hours, Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden is quietly screaming for a trade, according to ESPN'S Brian Windhorst: "I can't tell you how much James Harden wants this," said Windhorst. “He is screaming in every way he possibly can 'I don't want to be here, get me out of here.' … That's what has spurred this into being: James Harden's basic feeling 'I don't want to be here anymore."

Donut 5: Will the Indiana Pacers Flip Hield for Another Asset?

The Indiana Pacers traded for Buddy Hield on Tuesday, but it seems that they aren't done. According to HoopsHype Mike Scotto, the Pacers "are open to flipping Hield to another team before the deadline." Reportedly, the Mavs offered Tim Hardaway Jr. and a pick for Caris LeVert. Perhaps Dallas offers a similar package for Hield.

Donut 6: On This Day

On this day, in 2017, Golden State Warriors big Draymond Green recorded 10 steals over the Memphis Grizzlies in a 122-107 victory. Green received All-Star honors for the fourth time.

Donut 7: The Lakers' Implosion Continues

The Los Angeles Lakers added fuel to an already volatile fire in yet another disappointing loss. Losing 107-105 to a Portland Trail Blazers team that's made three trades in the last week, the Lakers again failed to stop the bleeding.

Donut 8: Jazz Easily Defeat Warriors

On the day that Ingles traded to the Trail Blazers, the Utah Jazz played inspired basketball, defeating the Warriors 111-85. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 points, while five other Jazz players reached double-digits.

Donut 9: ESPN Makes History with All-Women Broadcast Team

ESPN orchestrated an all-women broadcast team, with Doris Burke as the color commentator, Beth Mowins as the play-by-play announcer, and Lisa Salters as the sideline reporter. In addition to the onscreen talent, there were 33 women on staff working the game. During times of immoral and insensitive actions blasted for all to see, it's refreshing witnessing history on a positive note.

Donut 10: Joe Ingles Sends Warm Tweet

Aside from being one of the best trash-talkers in the game, Ingles is also a down-to-earth person. Following the news of the shocking trade which sent him away from his team for eight seasons, Ingles tweeted his reaction.

Donut 11: JJ Redick Battles Stephen A Smith

While talking about the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets during a First Take segment, a seemingly frustrated JJ Redick pointed out that they haven't spoken of the first-place Eastern Conference Miami Heat. Although this segment wasn't the first time Redick got the upper hand on Smith, it's apparent Redick's fit on the show makes for quite the dynamic.

Donut 12: Mavs vs. Clips, a Rich History

The Mavs face the Los Angeles Clippers at the AAC, with the Clippers facing an array of injury issues. WIll Dallas take advantage of the situation or play down to its competition?