Mavs vs. Pelicans Preview: Can Dallas Get Bounce-Back Win Against Shorthanded New Orleans?

Following the end of their seven-game winning streak on Thursday, the Dallas Mavericks hope to right the ship on Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Dallas Mavericks (22-17) play host to the New Orleans Pelicans (24-15) on Saturday night.

Dallas is coming off a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics on Thursday, 124-95, which snapped its seven-game winning streak in ugly fashion.

The Mavericks came out the gate sluggish, as shots weren't falling all night long. Dallas shot under 40 percent from the field and under 30 percent from deep. The Celtics pounced at the opportunity to put their foot on the gas and never let up.

Luka Doncic had an uncharacteristic off night from his recent historic stretch, finishing with just 23 points and nine rebounds on 7-of-23 shooting and 0-of-6 from downtown.

The Pelicans are fresh off a 108-102 crunch time loss on Friday to the Brooklyn Nets as Kyrie Irving hit a 3-pointer to put the Nets up by six with 43 seconds remaining.

New Orleans will be without their top two players in Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, who are out injured, as the Mavericks catch the Pelicans on the second night of a back-to-back. It will also be New Orleans’ third game in four nights.

Here's everything else you need to know about tonight's game:

FUN FACT: Surprisingly enough, Doncic and Williamson have only played against each other two times in their careers — once in 2020 and another time in 2021. Doncic holds a 2-0 head-to-head record over Williamson. Hopefully good health for both players in the future will allow fans to see the star duel they want to see.

RECORDS: Dallas Mavericks (22-17), New Orleans Pelicans (24-15)

WHEN: Saturday, January 6, 2023 – 7:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass

RADIO: 97.1 The Freak, 99.1 FM Zona MX (Spanish)

ODDS: The Mavs are 7.0-point favorites over the Pelicans

NEXT UP: Doncic and the Mavs hit the road for the next five games, starting off in Oklahoma City on Sunday at 6:00pm to take on the Thunder in the second-night of their back-to-back.

FINAL WORD: "I feel good. I started with contact the last two days. It’s been tough because we’ve had so many games and there’s not so many practice days. So I’m just going to continue with this, see how the elbow feels," Josh Green said following Friday's practice.

Green said there's 'no exact timetable' for his return but the sooner the better for the injury-riddled Mavericks.

