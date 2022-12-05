'Not Fun': Jalen Brunson Speaks on Facing Mavs For First Time

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson shared his thoughts on facing his former team, the Dallas Mavericks, for the first time since his departure.

The Dallas Mavericks played one of the more anticipated matchups of their 82-game schedule on Saturday when they got a 121-100 win over Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks.

Using an incredible 41-15 scoring differential in the third quarter, the Mavs got hot from beyond the arc and essentially won the game within those 12 minutes. Dallas made 24 3-pointers, the second-most in a single game in franchise history. Luka Doncic (19 points) and Tim Hardway Jr. (17 points) both outscored the Knicks without that stretch of play, too.

Brunson, who finished with 13 points and three assists in 27 minutes, made it clear after the game that he was approached facing his former team as if it was any other game. However, he respects the Mavs and enjoyed seeing them after the game on the court.

"I'll be honest: not fun," Brunson said. "I mean, they played great tonight. You've got to give them credit. No matter who's on the other side of the floor I think my approach always stays the same.

"Seeing them after the game, shaking their hands, that was pretty cool. I respect them, hope all is well, and see them in a month."

Doncic explained to reporters that it was "hard" to play against Brunson after being his teammate for four years. However, while they miss their former teammate, they understood they had to take care of business to get a needed road win. Dallas entered Saturday's game with a 1-8 record away from the American Airlines Center.

“It was hard to see him on the other team,” Doncic said. “We obviously miss him, but we just had to take care of business and win this game.”

Brunson is having a strong season with averages of 21.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 6.2 assists. He has solidified himself as one of the better guards in the NBA after shouldering a primary ball handler role. The Knicks need to shift some things about their roster before winning at a high level, but he's thrived.

The Mavs and Knicks will face off again on Dec. 27 for the final time this season. Next matchup will be at the American Airlines Center, marking Brunson's first performance in Dallas since his free agency departure.

