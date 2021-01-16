Mavs News: NBA Changes Luka Stat; Hardaway Questionable

Dallas Mavs News: NBA Changes A Big Luka Doncic Stat While Hardaway is Questionable For Bulls Visit

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks are gaining an assist ... and hopefully not losing Tim Hardaway Jr.

The NBA on Saturday issued a stat correction from Friday night’s loss at Milwaukee, newly crediting Luka Dončić with a 10th rebound.

This means Dončić finished the game with 28 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists - and it means the MVP candidate is now tied with Bulls legend Michael Jordan for the 16th-most triple-doubles in NBA history.

Speaking of the Bulls ... the 6-5 Mavs are back at the ACC on Sunday with the Chicago Bulls coming to town. Guard Jalen Brunson, who has missed the Mavs’ last three games due to COVID protocols issues, is upgraded to being listed as questionable for the game.

At the same time, Hardaway Jr. has been downgraded to questionable due to a left groin strain.

A host of Mavs are still on the COVID list and therefore appear on the injury list, as does Kristaps Porzingis, who is listed as probable with a left ankle sprain but is expected to play.

The current players listed to be out include Maxi Kleber, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell and Josh Richardson.

In the meantime, rookies Josh Green and Tyrell Terry should continue to see extended minutes. Tim Hardaway Jr. expressed his confidence in his young teammates following the Bucks game:

"The did an amazing job when they came into the game. ... They're running and gunning and getting their feet wet."