Homecoming? Why Myles Turner Trade to Mavs Makes Sense

The Dallas Mavericks suffered a blow with the loss of Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks.

Media reports criticized Dallas for its inability to replace Brunson's production, and instead spend money on JaVale McGee.

But could Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers be an option? The Smoking Cuban speculated on the possibility.

"The Mavs' biggest issues in the playoffs were rebounding and rim protection," Tyler Watts wrote. "Turner could solve both issues, while seamlessly fitting into the offense."

Last season, Turner averaged seven-plus rebounds in 29.4 minutes. On the defensive end, he has led the league in blocks per game twice. This is a category Dallas lacks, as it ranked 28th last season.

Other skills include his ability to create open shots. He can stretch the floor and pull away defenders to allow more opportunities for his teammates.

One thing to note is his field goal percentage. During the 2021-22 season, he shot 50.9 percent from the floor. In November, he made 51.9 percent of his attempts and shot 42 percent from 3-point range.

"Turner is a career 34.9 percent 3-point shooter that could be more involved in the offense in Dallas," Watts wrote. "He can serve as a roll man and stretch five. His 3-point shooting should improve playing off Luka Doncic, who is arguably the best shot creator in the world."

However, if Dallas were to take a chance on Turner, there is a risk of injuries.

Over the past two seasons, he has played just 47 and 42 games. He suffered a foot injury in January and missed the rest of the past season.

This is something the Mavs are no stranger to, as last season they dealt with the spotty availability of Kristaps Porzingis.

Turner could help solve Dallas' rim-protecting issues. His presence would allow Christian Wood to slide into the power-forward spot and continue to develop his offensive game.

Having a true hybrid big that can legitimately play at power forward or center would allow Dallas to play an even bigger lineup than they currently can. All the Mavs have to hope for is Indiana lowers its asking price.

