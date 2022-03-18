DallasBasketball.com lists 12 of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Dallas Mavericks news and analysis.

March Madness is here, leaving the NBA calendar on the bare side. Don't worry, Mavs Donuts always has digestible content. You can always depend on the "Mavs Stat of the Week." Besides that, Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant admitted the Dallas Mavericks frustrated him with their defense.

Get your fresh batch!

Donut 1: Mavs Stat of the Week

Spencer Dinwiddie, who is no stranger to flourishing late, now exists as Doncic's pressure release. Not only is Dinwiddie helping, but he's also the fourth-quarter scoring leader since joining the team. In the Mavs' 14-point comeback win over the Nets on Wednesday night, Dinwiddie put up 22 points on 6-14 shooting, with 15 of those points coming in the final period alone.

In the past 12 games, Dinwiddie ranks eighth in the league in points scored during the fourth, above players such as Nikola Jokic, Sixth Man of the Year candidate Tyler Herro, Joel Embiid and Doncic. Dinwiddie scoring 81 points in his 12 fourth quarters as a Maverick invokes memories of the late, great fourth-quarter player Kobe Bryant.

Donut 2: Operation: Fluster Durant

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Brown guarding Durant Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Dinwiddie covering Durant Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Finney-Smith defending Durant

With Kyrie Irving ineligible to play at Barclays Center, the Dallas Mavericks' game-planning efforts against the Brooklyn Nets were heavily predicated on slowing down Kevin Durant in their 113-111 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

A basic strategy was to make Durant see early double-teams to get the basketball out of his hands instead of going with a single defender.

Durant spoke of the Mavs' defense, "It's a smart strategy. You've got to tip your hat to them, they executed it. Late in the game, they did a good job of mixing it up. Sometimes I was driving, I had a lane, and am thinking there was more help and I rushed the shot. So they did their job with it, I respect it."

Donut 3: Dinwiddie Appreciates Nico Harrison

Dinwiddie postgame Finley, Harrison, Kidd © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Dinwiddie and Cuban celebrating

After the Mavs' 113-111 win over the Nets on Wednesday, Dinwiddie went to Mavs general manager Nico Harrison, who traded for him.

"I saw Nico and I had that appreciation type of vibe," said Dinwiddie. "So I went over and celebrated with him because he pulled the trigger and made the trade. It's no secret that my reputation wasn't the greatest coming in [from Washington] on and off the court.

"People said I was the bad guy, people said I was washed after 30 games coming off an ACL [injury], which sucks, but Nico didn't have to have that faith, he didn't have to pull that trigger. Especially with a player the caliber of [Kristaps] Porzingis – All-Star-caliber player."

Donut 4: Mark Cuban Talks to DallasBasketball.com

“The filing is full of lies and is ridiculous,” Cuban tells DallasBasketball.com. “The NBA was fully aware of our investigation of Mr. Nelson and his allegations. They were also aware of the reasons for Mr. Nelson’s termination that were the result of our investigations.”

The lawsuit alleges that Cuban offered Nelson - who was fired by the franchise after 24 years of employment - $52 million to withdraw the wrongful termination claim and to sign a confidentiality statement related to the alleged abuse.

Donut 5: Saddiq Bey Scores 50

It feels like every day there is a 50-point game in the NBA. Thursday saw an explosion from second-year forward Saddiq Bey. In the only NBA game during March Madness festivities, the once-to-be-thought Maverick helped carry the Detroit Pistons over the Orlando Magic 134-120.

Donut 6: Race for Home court

With the race for the playoffs as tight as an airplane bathroom, both conferences have no room for error down the stretch. For the Mavs, they are currently tied with the Utah Jazz at 43-26. However, the Jazz holds the tiebreaker, leaving the Mavs at the 5 seed.

Both teams play tonight, as the Mavs are at the Philadelphia 76ers and the Jazz playing the injury-riddled Los Angeles Clippers. Who will own the fourth seed by night's end?

Donut 7: On This Day

Mavs Donuts will honor the late, great Kobe Bryant any chance available. Sticking with the theme of the 50-point season, we take you back to March 17, 2007, when Bryant erupted for 50 in a 109-102 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Donut 8: Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell Era Ending?

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Powell defending Gobert Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Powell over Gobert Gobert dunks on Doncic

Pressure is mounting and the clock is ticking for this current version of the Utah Jazz. Although a core of Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and coach Quin Snider has resulted in great regular season success, it hasn’t translated to the playoffs. And now, the Jazz are slipping a a bit as the Mavs are threatening to pass Utah for home-court advantage.

The Jazz could be in for big changes if they have yet another early playoff exit. Rumors are already starting to swirl, from the New York Knicks potentially making a move for Mitchell to the Spurs being interested in Snyder as Gregg Popovich’s eventual replacement.

Donut 9: Theo Pinson, Family Welcome In Baby

Mavs fans, your favorite locker room presence Theo Pinson is now a dad. Warmly welcome Alana, the newest member of the Mavs family.

Donut 10: Doncic on JJ Redick's Podcast

It's rare for Doncic to do media outside of the Mavs wheelhouse. When Redick teased his listeners with an upcoming podcast featuring the Mavs superstar, the hype began. The former Mavs guard sat down with Doncic to discuss a variety of topics.

Donut 11: On This Day Bonus

In the future, many remember the 2021-2022 for its 50-point performances and, for the most part, they're right.

For this bonus "on this day", DallasBasketball.com highlights another legendary performance from one of the best, Michael Jordan.

On March 17, 1988, Jordan dropped 50 points in a 113-103 victory over the Boston Celtics.

Donut 12: What's next for Mavs?

The Mavs play the 76ers (42-26) at 6 p.m. Will Dallas ascend to the fourth seed or stay outside of the home-court advantage window?