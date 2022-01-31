Skip to main content

Trade Rumors: McCollum ‘Negative Asset’ for Blazers; Gettable for Mavs?

With the Portland Trail Blazers in play-in position, is it enough to keep high-paid players? DallasBasketball.com discusses the possibility of Portland becoming sellers at the deadline.

After watching the Dallas Mavericks lose to the league's worst team in the Orlando Magic on Sunday night, it's apparent they need help in the scoring department. Thankfully for Dallas, the Portland Trail Blazers have a player rumored on the trade block. Murmurs of executives viewing C.J. McCollum as a negative asset continue as the trade deadline approaches. 

Although the Blazers' recent stretch provided a two-game cushion for the final play-in spot, avoiding the luxury tax and receiving compensation for an aging guard seems like the favorable move for Portland.

Obtaining McCollum wouldn’t be an easy task for the Mavs, as they can't trade any picks pre-2027 due to pick protections from the Kristaps Porzingis trade. 

However, in light of Josh Green's slight progression, and some team-friendly contracts, the Mavericks might have a shot at obtaining "negative" asset McCollum. Mark Cuban has showcased throughout his time as the man in charge that draft picks don't hold the same weight to the Mavs as they might to other franchises.

One trade comes to mind for Portland to save a bit of money while also receiving a small amount of draft capital: C.J. McCollum for Tim Hardaway Jr, Josh Green and the Mavs’ 2027 first-round pick. 

While Portland does receive a currently inured Hardaway Jr., his contract descends on a yearly basis, unlike McCollum's. Dodging the luxury tax becomes possible for the Blazers here as well, as they receive a young player on a cheap contract in the process. 

Admittedly, other franchises have better assets to offer Portland for McCollum’s services, but that doesn’t always mean that those better assets will be offered.

Regardless, Dallas must try its hand in the trade deadline frenzy in order to improve offensive play. Providing Luka Doncic with a legitimate second option is the main goal, and Nico Harrison must uncover every stone in the process.

