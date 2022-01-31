NBA Rumors: Brunson ‘Flight Risk’ is Real, Says ESPN; Should Mavs Sell High in Trade?

The Dallas Mavericks are in a tough position this NBA trade season, and a recent ESPN report on Jalen Brunson might make things even tougher.

The Dallas Mavericks’ front office should not be envied over the next 10 days, as it has a handful of tough decisions coming up at the NBA trade deadline that could shape the franchise’s immediate and long-term future.

Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith have had great seasons, and both are heading for a big payday in unrestricted free agency this summer. Despite how well the Mavs played in January, though, we’ve seen in recent losses how this current roster might come up short in the postseason - something that has happened over the last two years.

As much as Dallas loves Brunson and Finney-Smith, could selling high on them right now be the best course of action to take, even if it causes a slight setback for this season specifically? We believe the answer to that question might be ‘yes’ if you put a lot of stock into Zach Lowe’s latest report for ESPN.

The Mavs now have to ask themselves: Is this team really good enough? Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith will be unrestricted free agents, with big raises coming. The Brunson flight risk is real, sources say. The Mavs have no cap space to replace them. Pay them, and the Mavs risk locking themselves into a roster that is really good but perhaps not good enough to contend over Doncic's early prime.

A Brunson ‘flight risk’ being ‘real’ is not something that will make any of these upcoming decisions any easier for general manager Nico Harrison.

Even with Brunson now being a full-time starter next to Luka Doncic, he still doesn’t have the same kind of control over games like he did when Doncic missed time earlier this season. If Brunson has eyes this upcoming summer for a team like the New York Knicks - a team he’s been linked to all trade season - then maybe getting the best return for him now could be better than the risk of losing him for nothing in July.

Due to Brunson’s low salary amount of $1.8 million, the Mavs would likely have to add in other pieces for salary-matching purposes if they’re hoping to get fair market value in return. On the flip side of that, opposing teams might not be willing to take on extra salary like Dwight Powell or Tim Hardaway Jr. when they know they’re going to have to give Brunson a pile of money very soon as well.

Trade rumors should continue to pick up steam this week. Stay tuned to DallasBasketball.com for all updates.