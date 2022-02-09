Mavs Donuts: NBA ‘Blowouts & Blowups’; Trade Deadline Roundup

Before the Dallas Mavericks dismantled the Detroit Pistons, the Portland Trail Blazers went on a trading spree. The NBA announced 15 all-time coaches, and former champions fell to abysmal levels.

Tuesday provided a lot of content for DallasBasketball.com. Get your fresh batch of donuts.

Donut 1: Mavs Take Apart the Pistons

Detroit never stood a chance. The Mavs faced a lottery-level team after victories over the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers. Unlike the perplexing losses to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic, Dallas handled business, winning 116-86 Tuesday evening. Luka Doncic scored 33 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and dished out 11 assists.

Donut 2: End of an Era

Despite DallasBasketball.com's extensive coverage of C.J. McCollum and the possibility of playing in Dallas, the New Orleans Pelicans swept in with a less-than-stellar trade package. Seeing the lackluster trade package for a scoring threat begs the question, did the Mavs make an offer?

Donut 3: Top 15 All-Time NBA Coaches Selected

In celebration of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary season, a blue-ribbon panel of current and former coaches selected by the league named the Top 15 coaches of all-time. What do you think of the selections?

Donut 4: The Sacramento Kings Traded for an All-Star

The Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers pulled off quite the deal on a busy Tuesday. Sacramento All-Star Domas Sabonis, Justin Holiday, and Jeremy Lamb. Meanwhile, the struggling Pacers received Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and Tristan Thompson.

Donut 5: Marcus Morris Sr. Gets Dirty… Again

During the 2021-2022 season, it seems nothing can stop the third-ranked Western Conference Grizzlies unless it's a dirty foul from Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr.

Ja Morant was on the wrong side of a clothesline. Thankfully no injuries occurred. Luka Doncic and Morant should write a book about this together one day.

Donut 6: Will the Mavs Make a Deal for Jerami Grant?

Although the Mavs haven't thrown their hat in the trade deadline madness yet, a few reports connected them to Jerami Grant. Following the Mavs’ mud-stomping of the Pistons, could their front office make a deal with Dallas? Surely, the Mavs wouldn’t give up Jalen Brunson in such a deal, though, right?

Donut 7: On This Day

Three years ago today, Damian Lillard torched the Sacramento Kings with a 50-point performance in a 118-100 victory. Ironically, both teams aren’t too far apart competitively these days.

Donut 8: James Harden Allegedly Held Out Vs. Celtics

Perhaps the most significant trade rumor catalyst, James Harden, is the straw stirring the drink. According to Jack Settleman, Harden was intentionally held out of Tuesday's game vs. the Boston Celtics, which may hint at a potential trade coming up. Harden has not indicated that he will re-sign with Brooklyn this offseason.

Without the Brooklyn Nets big three, Boston destroyed the Nets 126-91.

Donut 9: The Bucks Embarrass the Lakers

Both NBA on TNT Tuesday games ended in blowouts, but at least the nightcap saw the 2021 NBA champion Bucks at their highest of highs, blowing out the Lakers in dominant fashion.

Giannis Antetokounmpo showcased why he's better than Anthony Davis in their head-to-head matchup. Khris Middleton scored 21 points in the first half. With the Bucks healthy, it's hard to imagine someone beating them in a seven-game series.

Donut 10: Suns Continue Their Winning Ways

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

In a close contest vs. the Philadelphia 76ers, the Phoenix Suns starting backcourt combined for 51 points, helping climb out of a 14-point deficit. Chirs Paul and Devin Booker willed the Suns to their fourteenth win in fifteen games with a 114-109 victory. The Suns are, without a doubt, the best team in the Western Conference.

Donut 11: Living Up To Expectations

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

DallasBasketball.com's very own Grant Afseth wrote about Reggie Bullock's improved play and how he's living up to Mavs' expectations. In the Mavs' last eight games, Bullock averaged 16 points, finishing 46 percent of his three-point shots. Not only is he scoring at an impressive clip, but the former Knick also finished with a +13.4 net rating.

Donut 12: Next Up for the Mavs

The Mavs play the injured Los Angeles Clippers Thursday night at the AAC. You'd imagine Dallas would handle an injury-infested squad, but the Clippers are a testy bunch.