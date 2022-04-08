Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Gameday: 3 Keys To Watch

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday. There are three keys things to watch for during the game.

The Dallas Mavericks (50-30) will take on the Portland Trail Blazers (27-53) in a Friday night matchup. With a win, the Mavs would clinch home-court advantage in the first-round of the playoffs for the first time since the 2011 NBA Finals run.

Coming off a 131-113 win over the Detroit Pistons, the Mavericks will look to extend their winning streak to three games. Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers enter the matchup riding a nine-game losing streak.

Here are three key things to watch in tonight’s matchup:

Staying Sharp on Defense

It's no secret the Trail Blazers are a team with many flaws when considering their poor record. They have been among the worst in the NBA on both offense and defense throughout the season — further worsening as their tanking efforts have ramped up.

As of late, the Trail Blazers have been relying on veteran Ben McLemore and rookie Keon Johnson as the main scoring threats in the offense. Each player is averaging 11.6 field goal attempts over the last five games and will be the top priorities to neutralize.

Many of the Trail Blazers’ heavy-minutes earners are unselfish passers with Kris Dunn (7.2), Brandon Williams (6.0), and Johnson (4.8) each combining for 18.0 assists per game over the team's previous five outings. Being ready to get out on shooters will be important for Dallas.

The Trail Blazers struggle with limiting opponent points off turnovers (17.5 per game — 27th) along with opponent fast break points (14.3 per game — 27th). If the Mavericks are ready to swarm on defense and get out in transition, they will likely be rewarded for it.

Portland’s Approach to Guarding Pick-and-Rolls, Dribble-Handoffs

Even when the Trail Blazers are fully healthy, they are among the worst teams in the NBA at defending the roll man in pick-and-rolls. Against the Mavericks, they will face tough decisions regarding what to take away in pick-and-rolls and dribble-handoffs.

Against C.J. McCollum on Thursday, the Trail Blazers mixed it up with the main priority being to send him left. If needed, they used ICE coverage on middle floor screens to prevent him coming off right. On extra-high ball screens, they attempted to show-and-recover.

There was also a real intent to over-help at the nail in ball screen coverages — leaving Portland vulnerable to quick catch-and-shoot looks on the wing one pass away. There were strange double-team decisions in the middle of possessions that left them vulnerable to spot-up looks as well.

The Trail Blazers have been starting Drew Eubanks at the five, who stands at just 6-foot-9. Engaging high, even on extended ball screen looks, will afford Doncic the gap by snaking the screen along to set up the rim roller.

If Portland's continues to deploy their usual strategies to over-help at the nail and send doubles during possessions, they will risk being vulnerable to spot-up shooters getting favorable looks. There's a reason why they give up 13.8 made 3s per game (28th) at a 37.1 percent clip (28th).

Trail Blazers Have Become Masters at Tanking

On Tuesday, the Trail Blazers took on the Oklahoma City Thunder in what could prove to be pivotal in deciding the order of the 2022 NBA Draft. With both teams tanking, the Blazers got the "best” of the Thunder, if we can even really call it that, by losing 98-94. Portland lost despite leading by as many as 19 points at one point.

The Trail Blazers have been playing without Damian Lillard or Anfernee Simons in the lineup and have long since traded C.J. McCollum, Norman Powell, and Robert Covington. Now, they are perfectly positioned to maximize their positioning in the draft.

After putting on a tanking masterclass against the Thunder, the Trail Blazers were blown out 127-94 by the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday. Now, they will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back against a high-powered Mavericks team as their tanking efforts continue.

Even the worst teams in the NBA can pull off a surprising win, so the Mavericks will need to be sure to come out sharp and stay alert. Losing to a tanking team would be a tough pill to swallow just ahead of the playoffs.