Skip to main content

NBA Preseason Panel: What is Expected From Mavs in 2022-23 Season?

With the NBA regular season less than two weeks away, the Mavs Outsiders crew conducted a panel on this week’s episode to discuss expectations for the Dallas Mavericks and much, much more. Will Christian Wood live up to his potential? Will Josh Green start?

The long wait is almost over as the 2022-23 NBA season will tip off in less than two weeks from today. Having a slightly retooled roster, the Dallas Mavericks are eager to get things rolling again in hopes of building on their Western Conference Finals run last season.

Everyone knows what is expected from superstar Luka Doncic, who is entering his fifth season after being an All-NBA First Team selection in three consecutive years. He is the preseason betting odds favorite to win MVP for the third consecutive year as well.

Aside from Doncic, though, there are still questions that need to be answered when it comes to the rest of the Mavs’ roster.

Will versatile big man Christian Wood live up to his potential? Can Josh Green finally break through in his third season and become a mainstay in coach Jason Kidd’s rotation? Who will emerge as Dallas’ third ball-handler alongside Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie? What happens to Dwight Powell’s role now that Wood and JaVale McGee are in the picture?

Bibs, Reese and guests — panel style —answer all those questions and more on this week’s episode of the Mavs Outsiders podcast. You can listen to the entire episode here:

In case you only want to listen to certain parts, here are the timestamps for your convenience:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Dinwiddie
Play

Spencer Dinwiddie Will Lead Mavs' Bench Unit, Says Coach Jason Kidd

Although Spencer Dinwiddie was projected as a starter before training camp, Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd realizes that the best course of action is to let him lead the second unit. Will rookie guard Jaden Hardy continue to start?

By Dalton Trigg
USATSI_19191455
Play

Christian Wood Embraces Mavs Bench Role: ‘I’m Just Here to Win Games’

Many wondered how Christian Wood would respond to coming off the bench for the Dallas Mavericks. Through two preseason games, it appears the Mavs have nothing to worry about, as Wood has fully bought in.

By Dalton Trigg
USATSI_19192247
Play

Mavs' Preseason Loss Against Magic: 5 Big Observations

The Dallas Mavericks lost their preseason home opener against the Orlando Magic on Friday. Here are some key observations.

By Grant Afseth

00:15 - 9:45 Intros

10:11 - 22:44 ‘Who He Play For?’: Former Mavs Edition

27:06 - 33:50 Training Camp Takeaways

  • Josh Green 34:00 - 48:08
  • Christian Wood 48:15 - 1:00:00
  • Dwight Powell 1:00:50 - 1:11:15

1:16:28 - 1:21:03 Is Frank Ntilikina a suitable 3rd ballhandler?

1:21:13 - 1:25:30 Rapid Fire Season Expectations

1:26:00 - Guests' Mavs Talk / Questions

As always, thanks for listening! If you like what you hear from the Mavs Outsiders, be sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts from. You can follow Bibs, Reese and the podcast itself on Twitter: @Bibscorner@MindofReese and @MavsOutsiders.

Dinwiddie
News

Spencer Dinwiddie Will Lead Mavs' Bench Unit, Says Coach Jason Kidd

By Dalton Trigg
USATSI_19191455
News

Christian Wood Embraces Mavs Bench Role: ‘I’m Just Here to Win Games’

By Dalton Trigg
USATSI_19192247
News

Mavs' Preseason Loss Against Magic: 5 Big Observations

By Grant Afseth
USATSI_19191755
News

Mavs Fall to Magic Despite Hot Shooting From Luka Doncic, Christian Wood

By Dalton Trigg
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Orlando Magic
News

Dallas Mavs vs. Orlando Magic Preseason: 4 Things to Watch

By Grant Afseth
lebron-james-adam-silver-lakers
News

LeBron James to Own Las Vegas? Lakers Star's Message to Adam Silver

By Mike Fisher
USATSI_19182303
News

Mavs Sports Radio Luring More 'Ticket' Hosts? Rookie Jaden Hardy Star is Born?

By Richie Whitt
draymond, luka
News

Draymond Green, 'Knucklehead': Mavs Trade Opinion on Warriors - Fight VIDEO

By Mike Fisher