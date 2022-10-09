NBA Preseason Panel: What is Expected From Mavs in 2022-23 Season?

The long wait is almost over as the 2022-23 NBA season will tip off in less than two weeks from today. Having a slightly retooled roster, the Dallas Mavericks are eager to get things rolling again in hopes of building on their Western Conference Finals run last season.

Everyone knows what is expected from superstar Luka Doncic, who is entering his fifth season after being an All-NBA First Team selection in three consecutive years. He is the preseason betting odds favorite to win MVP for the third consecutive year as well.

Aside from Doncic, though, there are still questions that need to be answered when it comes to the rest of the Mavs’ roster.

Will versatile big man Christian Wood live up to his potential? Can Josh Green finally break through in his third season and become a mainstay in coach Jason Kidd’s rotation? Who will emerge as Dallas’ third ball-handler alongside Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie? What happens to Dwight Powell’s role now that Wood and JaVale McGee are in the picture?

Bibs, Reese and guests — panel style —answer all those questions and more on this week’s episode of the Mavs Outsiders podcast. You can listen to the entire episode here:

In case you only want to listen to certain parts, here are the timestamps for your convenience:

00:15 - 9:45 Intros

10:11 - 22:44 ‘Who He Play For?’: Former Mavs Edition

27:06 - 33:50 Training Camp Takeaways

Josh Green 34:00 - 48:08

Christian Wood 48:15 - 1:00:00

Dwight Powell 1:00:50 - 1:11:15

1:16:28 - 1:21:03 Is Frank Ntilikina a suitable 3rd ballhandler?

1:21:13 - 1:25:30 Rapid Fire Season Expectations

1:26:00 - Guests' Mavs Talk / Questions

As always, thanks for listening!