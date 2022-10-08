Christian Wood Embraces Mavs Bench Role: ‘I’m Just Here to Win Games’

Although it’s only been two preseason games, Dallas Mavericks big man Christian Wood is proving that he’s a team player.

After coach Jason Kidd announced on media day that Wood would begin the season by coming off the bench, many wondered how Wood would respond given some of the issues he experienced in Houston last year. So far, Wood is saying all the right things, and his production on the court is backing it up.

“The first game, I think I struggled to find my rhythm early on, but the guards got me looks. Coach Kidd ran a few plays for me in the post,” Wood said after the Mavs’ preseason game against the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

“The second game, I mean, Luka Doncic... He’s easy to play with. I had a couple easy slips to the rim because of the way they play him. So it’s not like really you gotta get hit on the screens, kinda slip out, and the two (guard) is going to come out for a two-on-one and he’s going to find you every time.”

In two games coming off the bench, Wood is averaging 19.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in just 22.2 minutes per game. He’s shooting an efficient 60 percent from the field, including 50 percent from deep. And although the Doncic-Wood duo was as effective as we would’ve expected it to be, Wood has shown that he can produce without Doncic as well.

“I’m just embracing it,” Wood said of coming off the bench.

“I could do a whole bunch of different things and pout, and do all the extra stuff, but I’m just here to try to win games, and that’s what I care about the most. So I’m just coming into the game and playing 110 percent.”

For a team that’s trying to take the next step after reaching the Western Conference Finals last season, Wood giving maximum effort is the first big step in the right direction.

Along with wanting to be on a winning team, Wood has also expressed his desire to become an All-Star. If he’s able to carry over his current level of play to the regular season, he might accomplish both goals … as well as potentially winning the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award.