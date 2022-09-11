Mavs Preseason Profile: Can Christian Wood Play at All-Star Level?

When evaluating the Dallas Mavericks’ offseason, it’s no question that the trade for Christian Wood was the team’s biggest addition … and it happened before the NBA Finals had even ended.

Wood is a versatile 6-10 big man who is capable of thriving in pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop situations due to his abilities to set screens, finish at the rim and shoot a high percentage from beyond the arc. In other words, he should be an excellent fit with superstar Luka Doncic, assuming that they play a lot of minutes together.

2021-22 Season Review

When Wood agreed to go to Houston two summers ago, the expectation was that he’d be joining a championship contender with James Harden. However, Harden was traded soon after that, and as a result, Wood spent the last two season on a bottom-dwelling Houston Rockets team despite putting up good numbers.

Last season, Wood averaged 17.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in 68 games for the Rockets. He shot 50.1 percent from the field, including 39 percent from 3-point range. Both his rebound and assist averages were career-highs.

2022-23 Season Preview

Simply put, there is no reason why we shouldn’t see the best version of Christian Wood this season. Between being in a contract year and being in the first true winning situation of his career, there will be no shortage of motivation on his end.

The Mavs made it to the Western Conference Finals last season before ultimately falling to the Golden State Warriors, and Wood has already stated that his “main objective” is to push Dallas one step further. He also has some high individual aspirations as well.

With JaVale McGee set to be the Mavs’ starting center at the start of the new season, Wood’s journey to an All-Star appearance will have to start with him coming off the bench. However, the starting lineup isn’t as important for the Mavs than the finishing lineup is … and there’s a good chance Wood will be a part of that.

To hear much more on Wood’s upcoming season and fit in Dallas, check out our latest Mavs Step Back Podcast with Mavs play-by-play announcer Chuck Cooperstein:

You can follow Dalton Trigg on Twitter at @dalton_trigg

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Facebook.