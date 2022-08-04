Skip to main content

Christian Wood’s ‘Main Objective’: Get Mavs to NBA Finals

Christian Wood is happy to be on the Dallas Mavericks, and he has big goals for the 2022-23 season.

When the Dallas Mavericks traded for Christian Wood a week before the NBA Draft, it was obvious how much of an upgrade they were getting at the center position.

Last season with the Houston Rockets, Wood averaged 17.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 50.1 percent from the field, including 36 percent from deep. That kind of production, paired with the fact that he’s a versatile pick-and-roll/pick-and-pop player, has to have Luka Doncic licking his chops heading into the 2022-23 season.

On Thursday, Wood surprised a group of excited children by showing up to the Mavs Academy Hoop Camp. In his first on-camera interview since the trade, Wood expressed how happy he is to be in Dallas and what his goals are for the upcoming season.

"Happy to be here," said Wood. "It's a great opportunity for me, for this organization. Just trying to take that next step. I just want to win games. My main objective is trying to get to the finals."

The Mavs got within three wins of reaching the NBA Finals last season, but they weren't able to overcome the eventual champion Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. One of Dallas' biggest weaknesses in last season's playoff run was the production from the starting center position, and that weakness has been addressed with the additions of Wood and JaVale McGee.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Lakers
Play

Russell Westbrook Trade: ‘Brutal’ Idea for Mavs or Lakers?

Would the Lakers and Mavericks both agree to this hypothetical trade idea involving Russell Westbrook?

By Grant Afseth1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz, flex
Play

MVP Season Looming? Mavs Star Doncic Cracks Down on Conditioning

Luka Doncic is making sure he’s in the best shape possible to start the 2022-23 season.

By Dalton Trigg2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors
Play

NBA Odds: Can Mavs Repeat Western Conference Finals Appearance?

With Jalen Brunson gone, betters believe the Dallas Mavericks will have a hard time repeating last season’s playoff success.

By Lorenzo Almanza3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Whether those additions are enough to make up for the loss of Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks in free agency has yet to be seen ... and the Mavs could still make some moves in the coming months to address their playmaking needs. However, Wood is confident that his arrival can take the Mavs to the next level. For now, though, he'll continue to familiarize himself with Dallas before the real action gets underway in training camp next month.

"Love the city. (It's) a little bit calmer than Houston, thank God," said Wood. "Had to try a few food spots out here. The food is great. So I'm still working my way around."

You can follow Dalton Trigg on Twitter at @dalton_trigg

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter.

Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Lakers
News

Russell Westbrook Trade: ‘Brutal’ Idea for Mavs or Lakers?

By Grant Afseth1 hour ago
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz, flex
News

MVP Season Looming? Mavs Star Doncic Cracks Down on Conditioning

By Dalton Trigg2 hours ago
Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors
News

NBA Odds: Can Mavs Repeat Western Conference Finals Appearance?

By Lorenzo Almanza3 hours ago
cuban dino
News

'Jurassic Park, Texas'? Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Has A Prehistoric Idea

By Mike Fisher3 hours ago
griner cuffs
News

Russian Verdict & Sentence Revealed for WNBA Star Brittney Griner

By Zach Dimmitt6 hours ago
josh green clutch
News

Josh Green: Key to Mavs' Success Next Season?

By Lorenzo Almanza6 hours ago
812DCFF3-AE69-4773-826B-5FEFCA91B89B
News

NBA Rumor: Mavs, Cavs Talk Collin Sexton Sign-&-Trade?

By Dalton Trigg10 hours ago
shump james cav
News

Dallas Arrest for NBA Champ Iman Shumpert

By Mike Fisher10 hours ago