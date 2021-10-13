Bullock Out For Rest of Mavs Preseason?

Dallas Mavericks sharpshooter Reggie Bullock is expected to miss the remainder of the team's 2021-22 NBA preseason schedule. Here's why:

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Charlotte Hornets in a road matchup for the team's third performance of the 2021-22 NBA preseason.

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis are expected to play 'starter minutes' in Wednesday's matchup in what will be the Mavericks' closest performance to a 'dress rehearsal' so far in preseason action. However, they will sit 'somewhere in the middle of the fourth quarter.'

“Pretty much everybody is going to touch the fourth quarter,” Kidd said. “Then we’ll shut them down somewhere in the middle of the fourth quarter and let five or six guys finish out the game.”

Prior to Wednesday's matchup with the Hornets, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd told reporters the team will be without Reggie Bullock for the team's two remaining preseason matchups.

"I don’t see him joining us on this trip," Kidd said, per Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News. "Maybe that can change tomorrow, but as of right now, I would say he’s out for this game tonight and also Friday [vs. the Bucks]."

The next matchup for the MVP candidate Doncic-led Mavs will be the end of not only the current two-game preseason road trip but also the conclusion of the preseason schedule as a whole. Bullock is unlikely to rejoin the team in Milwaukee for Friday's matchup against the Bucks.

Bullock is not the only Mavericks player who remains away from the team due to 'personal reasons.' Tyrell Terry, the No. 31 overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft, continues to be listed on the injury report as out with the reason listed as personal reasons.

During the 2020-21 season, Reggie Bullock produced averages of 10.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists for the New York Knicks. He was the top signing the Dallas Mavericks made in the offseason as he landed a three-year, $30.5 million contract.