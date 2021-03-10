Mavs Roster Move & GAMEDAY vs. Spurs

DALLAS - After an abbreviated All-Star Break, the Dallas Mavericks are back in action against foe San Antonio in an important game to start the second half of the season. The Spurs sit one game above the Mavericks at seventh place in the Western Conference and are one game ahead of the Dallas, atop the Southwest Division.

The Mavericks look to keep their momentum, winning nine of their last 11 games before the All-Star break with much thanks to MVP candidate Luka Doncic. Doncic is averaging 31.7 points on 51.9 percent shooting (46.5 percent from 3) with 7.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game in his last 10 games.

This is the second of three meetings between the two teams. Dallas won and covered the first meeting with San Antonio 122-117 back on Jan. 22 in a game where both teams suffered a mixture of injuries and coronavirus protocols. Dallas has beaten the Spurs in four of the last five games.

Tonight marks the first of Dallas' three games in four days, and the Mavs will have some bench reinforcements to help them through the work. The Mavericks, in addition to bringing two rookies back from the G-League ...

... announced Wednesday that they have recalled rookie two-way guard Nate Hinton from the Santa Cruz Warriors.

ODDS: The Mavs are 4.5-point favorites and the total over/under is 222.

BETTING TRENDS: The Spurs are 5-2 against-the-spread in their last seven road games. The Mavericks are 4-1 ATS in their last five home games and 2-7 ATS in their last nine games against a team with a winning record. Head to head, the under is 6-2 in the last eight meetings overall.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (18-16) VS. SAN ANTONIO SPURS (18-14)

WHEN: Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass, ESPN 103.3 FM, Univision 1270 AM

FINAL WORD: Coach Rick Carlisle on the COVID status of his team after the break:

“My understanding is we got through all the testing things during the break with no issue. If we hadn’t, we wouldn’t have had everybody at practice today, obviously. And coming out of this practice, to my knowledge everyone is healthy.”