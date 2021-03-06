Mavs Rookie Recall: Dallas Adds 2 to Roster

The Dallas Mavericks roster got a boost of youth on Sunday morning when the team announced their recall of rookies Josh Green and Tyler Bey from their G League assignments with the Salt Lake City Stars

The pair did not play for the Mavs G League affiliates, the Texas Legends, due to the Legends' decision to opt-out of the league's campus. As a result of the Legends' choice not to participate, the Mavs were allowed to assign Bey and Green to Salt Lake City using the league’s flexible assignment and two-way rules.

After being selected with the 18th overall pick in the first round in the 2020 NBA Draft, Green saw action in 17 games for the Mavs before his flex-assignment on February 18.

In six games for the Stars, Green averaged 13.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.2 steals in 29.7 minutes per game while shooting 45-percent from the field. In his most recent outing on March 2, the rookie scored 22 points on 10-of-19 shooting, grabbing six rebounds, coming away with four steals, and handing out a game-high eight assists in a 109-93 win over the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

Bey, who the Mavs acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers as part of the trade for Seth Curry on draft night, appeared in four regular-season games for Dallas, and spent one game with the Long Island Nets before being flex-transferred to the Stars on February 11.

With the Stars, Bey averaged 16.2 points on 49.7-percent shooting, while grabbing 9.7 rebounds in 12 games and playing 28.6 minutes per night. Bey ended his G League stint with Salt Lake City with five double-doubles and three 20-point scoring nights. In his final game with the Stars, Bey finished with 23 points and against the Delaware Blue Coats on March 5.

