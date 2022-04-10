Mavericks vs. Spurs Gameday: 3 Keys to Watch

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. There are three keys things to watch for during the game.

The Dallas Mavericks (51-30) will take on the San Antonio Spurs (34-47) on Sunday in their NBA regular-season finale. A win for the Mavs would preserve their chances for the third seed in the Western Conference.

The Mavericks and Spurs faced off against each other three times already this season, with Dallas winning each of those meetings. However, it's been a while since they've met, with Nov. 12 being the most recent matchup.

In their previous outing, the Spurs played without Dejounte Murray, Keldon Johnson, and Jakob Poeltl, but each player will be in the lineup this time around.

Here are three key things to watch in tonight’s matchup:

Can Mavs Continue to Limit Keldon Johnson?

In the Mavericks' three previous matchups against the Spurs, Keldon Johnson was limited to 13.7 points per game with struggling efficiency. He shot 34.8 percent from the floor despite converting a 40.0 percent clip on 3s.

Johnson has raised his impact to impressive heights throughout the season. Since the All-Star break, he's averaging 20.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. With his versatility at the four, he challenges a defense often when it is out of rotation.

Since the Mavs no longer play two bigs together as much as they did before the Kristaps Porzingis trade, they are now better equipped to contain Johnson. Getting out on the perimeter and making a tight contest is essential to pressuring his catch-and-shoot looks, along with containing him on drives before he gets deep for a finish.

Dejounte Murray Returns from Illness

Dejounte Murray has recently been sidelined due to a respiratory illness and is returning to the lineup in Sunday's matchup. Given that he's by far the Spurs' most utilized option running ball screens and attacking in isolation, it's crucial for their half-court offense that he's available to play.

Murray has been impressive all season, but he's raised his game since the All-Star break. He's averaging 25.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 8.9 assists, and 1.9 steals in 15 performances within this stretch.

The Mavericks have often succeeded defensively against guards who are inefficient pull-up 3-point shooters. Having vastly quicker lineup combinations since they last played the Spurs, the Mavericks should be even better equipped to contain him.

Will Mavericks' Momentum Continue?

Against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Mavericks were firing on all cylinders. They've won three games in a row entering Sunday's matchup and have won six of their last seven games. During the last seven outings, Luka Doncic has led the way with averages of 33.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 10.3 assists.

The Mavericks' offense has set the tone during this seven-game stretch with a 125.7 offensive rating (1st), a 114.3 defensive rating (12th), and an 11.4 net rating (1st). A key part of their success on offense has been perimeter shooting execution. They are shooting on average 16.4-of-39.4 shots from deep (41.7 percent), which ranks second in makes and third in attempts.

When complementary players are converting at a high clip on Doncic's passes, the Mavericks' offense is nearly unstoppable. It becomes all the more challenging to contain Dallas when Doncic's 3s are dropping with favorable efficiency as well. He's shooting 39.7 percent on 9.7 attempts per game in the last seven games.

With Sunday's game being the Mavericks' last before the playoffs, they have an opportunity to continue to build momentum when it matters most.