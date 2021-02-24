Mavs Second-Half Schedule: 10 Things To Know

The Mavs' 38 games to be played are tied for the second-most in the league and include 10 back-to-backs.

DALLAS - Little rest for the Dallas Mavericks in the second-half of the 2020-21 NBA season. With Wednesday’s release of the second half of the 2020-21 NBA schedule, the Mavs' 38 games to be played are tied for the second-most in the league and include 10 back-to-backs.

[WATCH: Mavs' Luka Doncic Reacts To His Clutch Game-Winner]

Reschedules: Dallas is making up three games that were postponed during the first half of the season – April 7 at Houston (originally scheduled for Feb. 19), April 21 vs. Detroit (originally Feb. 17) and May 12 vs. New Orleans (originally Jan. 11).

Road warriors: The Mavericks are slated to play 11 of their first 16 games during the second half away from American Airlines Center.

To look at the bright side... Four of the back-to-backs will require no travel (begin and end at home).

More good news: Dallas is scheduled to play 14 nationally televised games during the second half of the season, including four on ESPN, three on TNT, one on ABC and six on NBA TV.

[READ MORE: Mavs Won't 'Boogie'; Why Cousins Isn't A Dallas Fit]

Home book ends: The second-half schedule will start March 10th vs. San Antonio and ends on May 14th vs. Toronto. Both games will be in Dallas.

Big stars coming to the big D: Dallas will host Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers in consecutive games on March 15 and 17. LeBron James and the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers are slated to visit Dallas for a two-game series on April 22 and 24. The Brooklyn Nets’ trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden will make their lone trip to American Airlines Center on May 6.

Playoffs: The play-in tournament for teams in the Nos. 7-10 seeds in the Western Conference will he held after the conclusion of the regular season, with the start of the playoffs to follow on May 22.

New faces: Cleveland, Detroit, New York, Sacramento and Washington are the teams the Mavericks are scheduled to face for the first time during the second half of the season.

Home stand: The Mavs' longest homestand during the back half of the season is a five-game stretch against New York (April 16), Sacramento (April 18), Detroit (April 21) and the Lakers (April 22 and 24).

Road trip: The Mavs' longest road trip is five games against New Orleans (March 27), Oklahoma City (March 29), Boston (March 31), New York (April 2) and Washington (April 3).

The Mavs are now .500 on the season, sitting at ninth behind the Golden State Warriors (16-15), in the competitive Western Conference. Dallas (15-15) has won six of their last seven games.

CONTINUE READING: Mavs' Cuban To DBcom: No Porzingis Trade Talk; Somebody's 'Talking S---'