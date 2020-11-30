SI.com
Dallas Basketball
HomeNewsMavs Step Back PodcastDBcom Boards
Search

Mavs Sign 'D-First' Tyler Bey To 2-Way Contract

Matthew Postins

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks ended up with a third rookie on Wednesday night, acquiring Colorado’s Tyler Bey at No. 36 overall as part of the Josh Richardson-Seth Curry trade. And on Monday, on the eve of training camp, Bey is under officially under contract under the terms of a 2-way deal.

The Mavs acquired the pick after trading Curry to the Philadelphia 76ers for Richardson. The 76ers conveyed the No. 36 overall pick to Dallas as part of the trade.

The Mavs ended up with a haul on Wednesday night, taking Arizona wing Josh Green with the No. 18 overall pick (a pick that, at one point, was rumored to be conveyed to Oklahoma City for acquiring Dalino Gallinari) and Stanford guard Tyrell Terry with the No. 31 overall pick. The Mavericks received that pick four years ago in a trade to acquire Andrew Bogut from the Golden State Warriors.

READ MORE: Mavs Draft Arizona Wing Josh Green - Who Thinks It's 'A Great Fit'

The 7-7 Bey, who will wear jersey No. 2 in Dallas (and in Frisco when he's on G-League assignments), like Green, would give the Mavs some help on the defensive side of the floor. Bey was named the 2019-20 Pac-12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year, along with earning league All-Defensive Team and All-Pac-12 Second Team honors. He was Colorado’s second Defensive Player of the Year in any conference, joining Andre Roberson who earned the Pac-12’s honor in 2012-13.

READ MORE: Mavs Draft At No. 31: 'Steal Tyrell Terry of Stanford

But he can also give Dallas some help on the offensive side. In three seasons with Colorado, Bey finished as one of seven Buffs to finish their career with 1,000 points and 800 rebounds. His career averages were 11.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks. He also ended his CU career No. 8 in rebounds (800), No. 9 in double-doubles (31) and No. 10 in blocked shots (102). 

In his final season in Boulder, Bey averaged 13.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks. He led the Buffaloes in rebounds, steals and blocks that season. He was also their second-leading scorer.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dallas Mavs Sign 'Great Fit' Rookie Josh Green

The Dallas Mavericks got their three-and-D wing on Wednesday night, selecting Arizona's Josh Green with the 18th overall selection in the NBA Draft - and now he's under contract

Matt Galatzan

Is Mavs Star Luka Doncic The NBA MVP Favorite?

Is Dallas Mavs Star Luka Doncic The NBA MVP Favorite?

BriAmaranthus

Mavs Camp: Doncic Meets ‘The Dawgs’

Dallas Mavs NBA Training Camp: ‘The Dawgs Are Coming’ - And So Is Doncic

Mike Fisher

Luka in Gold: What Doncic Thinks About New Dallas Mavs Uniforms

Luka in Gold: What Doncic Thinks About New Dallas Mavs Uniforms

Mike Fisher

Luka & KP Mourn Death Of Maradona

Dallas Mavericks Stars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis Mourn The Death Of Soccer Icon Maradona

Mike Fisher

Luka, Say Hello to Giannis! Dallas Mavs Preseason Highlighted By Two Bucks Games

The Dallas Mavericks will open their three-game preseason schedule in Milwaukee vs. the Bucks on December 14 at 7 p.m. CT.

BriAmaranthus

J.J. Barea, 36, Signing One-Year Deal With The Dallas Mavs - Here's The Logic

J.J. Barea, 36, Signing One-Year Deal With The Dallas Mavs - Here's The Logic

Mike Fisher

Mavs Tyrell Terry Fever and A Roster Strategy That's Not Confusing

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan spend nearly an hour reviewing the Dallas Mavericks condensed offseason. From Tyrell Terry Fever, to Josh Green's ability to contribute from Day 1, to James Johnson being an X-factor, the guys analyze all of these offseason moves from top to bottom.

Dalton Trigg

by

joerod236

Inside A Mavs Future 'Big 3' Pitch to Giannis

This Dallas Mavericks offseason might not have been as flashy as some might have liked, but the team improved overall while keeping the Giannis Antetokounmpo pipe-dream alive and well in the process

Dalton Trigg

NBA Rumor Tracker: Mavs Bring Back Cauley-Stein on Two-Year Deal

NBA Rumor Tracker: Mavs Bring Back Cauley-Stein on Two-Year Deal

Mike Fisher