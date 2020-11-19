DALLAS - Not too long after the Dallas Mavericks spent time with the media raving about their middle-of-the-first-round pick of Arizona wing Josh Green, the organization turned its attention to its top-of-the-second-round pick in Wednesday's NBA Draft. ...

And tabbed ... Stanford guard Tyrell Terry.

Terry has a great reputation as a shooter, especially from distance. He’s developed a good passing game and he’s known for his basketball IQ and his ability to jump shooting lanes.

Terry had a highly-decorated freshman year for the Cardinal, earning All-Pac 12 Freshman Team and Honorable Mention honors, while also earning Kyle Macy freshman All-America honors. He was also a two-time Pac-12 Rookie of the Week.

In one season with Stanford Terry played 31 games, averaging 14.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He shot 40.8 percent from the 3- point line, and that was No. 6 in the Pac-12. His 14.6 points per game was second-best all-time among Stanford freshmen, and he also ranked fourth among Cardinal freshmen all-time in 3-pointers (62) and assists (99).

Terry should also be valuable at the free-throw line, as he led the Pac-12 in free throw percentage (.891), which was the fifth-highest single season mark in Stanford history and ranked 12th nationally.

His 3-point shot and scoring ability should be a great fit alongside Mavs guard Luka Doncic. Terry is a 6-foot-2 guard from Stanford who worked to gain weight up to 174 pounds. Is he really "The Steal of The Draft''? That's what the good folks at The Ringer said coming into today.