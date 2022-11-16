Skip to main content

Mavs Star Luka Doncic OUT for Wednesday's Matchup with Rockets

Due to rest, the Dallas Mavericks will be without superstar Luka Doncic on Wednesday night as they take on the Houston Rockets. Can Dallas squeeze out a win without the NBA's leading scorer playing?

After the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Clippers in dramatic fashion on Tuesday night, Luka Doncic spoke on the possibility of sitting out against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday's second night of a back-to-back. After a historic start to the season, Doncic showed signs of fatigue during Dallas' recent road trip, leading to talk about potential rest going forward.

“We’ll see about that,” Luka said when asked if he'd play on Wednesday. “I think tomorrow, me and coach are going to decide. It’s been a long time playing basketball. Not a lot of breaks. We’ll see tomorrow. After that two games back-to-back, I was really tired. But now I feel great now.”

The decision has officially been made, as the Mavs announced on Wednesday afternoon that Doncic, along with JaVale McGee and Maxi Kleber, will be out against the Rockets.

Although the Rockets are the worst team in the league with a 2-12 record, we've seen how the Mavs have played down to their competition in recent weeks. Houston has a lot of young talent with loads of potential, so things could be tough for Dallas playing on the second night of a back-to-back without the league's leading scorer.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_19441777
Play

Doncic's Heroics Help Mavs Survive Collapse: 3 Big Takeaways From Win vs. Clippers

Despite blowing a 25-point first-half lead, the Dallas Mavericks held on in the final moments against the Los Angeles Clippers. Here are our biggest takeaways from the game.

By Michael Mulford
50CED517-A577-457C-8C6E-F195500D02F1
Play

Mavs Step Back: Doncic, Bullock Clutch as Dallas Moves to 5th in West

‘Luka Magic’ was on full display on Tuesday night as the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 103-101. Reggie Bullock was clutch in the fourth quarter as well.

By Dalton Trigg
Christian Wood
Play

Mavs vs. Rockets GAMEDAY: Christian Wood Gears Up to Play Former Team

The Dallas Mavericks seek to get a win against the Houston Rockets on the second night of a back-to-back after defeating the LA Clippers. Will Luka Doncic play?

By Grant Afseth

"Tomorrow we're going to need our bench," said coach Jason Kidd after the win over the Clippers. "We can't just rely on C-Wood [Christian Wood] to carry the bench with the 15 points. But the nice thing is we got the a win at home, and we've got another again tomorrow."

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_19441777
News

Doncic's Heroics Help Mavs Survive Collapse: 3 Big Takeaways From Win vs. Clippers

By Michael Mulford
50CED517-A577-457C-8C6E-F195500D02F1
News

Mavs Step Back: Doncic, Bullock Clutch as Dallas Moves to 5th in West

By Dalton Trigg
Christian Wood
News

Mavs vs. Rockets GAMEDAY: Christian Wood Gears Up to Play Former Team

By Grant Afseth
USATSI_19440557
News

‘Just Like We Drew It Up’: Doncic, Mavs Outlast Clippers Despite Blowing Another Big Lead

By Dalton Trigg
Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic
News

Mavs BREAKING: Nikola Jokic Enters Health Protocol Ahead of Nuggets at Dallas

By Mike Fisher
run tmc
News

Mavs Ex Tim Hardaway Sr. Apologizes for Warriors TV 'Rape' Joke

By Mike Fisher
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
News

Chauncey Billups on Guarding Luka Doncic: 'Toughest Cover In The NBA'

By Grant Afseth
USATSI_17034387
News

Mavs Should Be Interested If Rockets’ Eric Gordon Wants Trade

By Michael Mulford