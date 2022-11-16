Mavs Star Luka Doncic OUT for Wednesday's Matchup with Rockets

After the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Clippers in dramatic fashion on Tuesday night, Luka Doncic spoke on the possibility of sitting out against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday's second night of a back-to-back. After a historic start to the season, Doncic showed signs of fatigue during Dallas' recent road trip, leading to talk about potential rest going forward.

“We’ll see about that,” Luka said when asked if he'd play on Wednesday. “I think tomorrow, me and coach are going to decide. It’s been a long time playing basketball. Not a lot of breaks. We’ll see tomorrow. After that two games back-to-back, I was really tired. But now I feel great now.”

The decision has officially been made, as the Mavs announced on Wednesday afternoon that Doncic, along with JaVale McGee and Maxi Kleber, will be out against the Rockets.

Although the Rockets are the worst team in the league with a 2-12 record, we've seen how the Mavs have played down to their competition in recent weeks. Houston has a lot of young talent with loads of potential, so things could be tough for Dallas playing on the second night of a back-to-back without the league's leading scorer.

"Tomorrow we're going to need our bench," said coach Jason Kidd after the win over the Clippers. "We can't just rely on C-Wood [Christian Wood] to carry the bench with the 15 points. But the nice thing is we got the a win at home, and we've got another again tomorrow."

