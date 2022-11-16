Mavs Step Back: Doncic, Bullock Clutch as Dallas Moves to 5th in West

Despite building a 25-point lead in the first half, the Dallas Mavericks still found themselves in a close, crunch-time battle with the Los Angeles Clippers in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night’s matchup.

Thanks to big-time 3s from Luka Doncic and Reggie Bullock, the Mavs ultimately pulled away from the Clippers with a 103-101 win. With the victory, Dallas moved to 8-5 on the season and fifth in the Western Conference standings.

“We just stayed together and found a way,” said coach Jason Kidd. “Reggie [Bullock] made some big shots. There's a lot of trust especially with the way Reggie has been shooting the ball of late. And then Doe [Dorian Finney-Smith] – seven 3s.

“But again, Luka [Dončić] steps up and makes a big shot for us. Tomorrow we're going to need our bench. We can't just rely on C-Wood [Christian Wood] to carry the bench with the 15 points. But the nice thing is we got the a win at home and we've got another again tomorrow."

