Never Easy: Doncic, Mavs Outlast Clippers Despite Blowing Another Big Lead

After blowing a 25-point first-half lead, the Dallas Mavericks hit some clutch shots in the fourth quarter to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers. Luka Doncic led the way, but Dallas was just as happy to see Reggie Bullock break out of his slump.

The Dallas Mavericks came into Tuesday night's game against the shorthanded Los Angeles Clippers looking for a second consecutive win. Dallas was working with two days of rest while Los Angeles was playing on a second night of a back-to-back. 

Despite building a lead as high 25 points in the first half, the Mavs, as they have done often this season, found a way to let their opponent back in the game. After a second half that felt like a trip to the dentist's office, the Mavs ultimately pulled away from the Clippers with a 103-101 win at American Airlines Center. Dallas improved to 8-5 on the year, while the Clippers fell to 8-7.

Luka Doncic led the way for Dallas, as he finished with 35 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals. He shot 11-22 from the field and a perfect 11-11 from the free-throw line. Doncic, who leads the NBA in scoring, has now scored 30+ points in 11 of the Mavs' first 13 games to start the season.

With the Mavs clinging to a 99-98 lead with less than 30 seconds remaining, Doncic saved a potential Mavs turnover by nailing a clutch 3-pointer from his favorite left wing to push the Mavs' lead to 102-98.

No other Maverick needed a slump-busting game as badly as Reggie Bullock did coming in to Tuesday's game. After starting 0-3 from the field, Bullock ended up having a major impact by hitting multiple clutch 3s in the fourth quarter when the Mavs needed it the most. He finished with 13 points on 4-8 shooting from deep.

Dorian Finney-Smith, who has also struggled shooting the ball so far, also had a breakout game. He was the Mavs' second-leading scorer with 21 points on 7-13 from deep. Finney-Smith also tallied three steals on the night.

The Clippers were led by Paul George and Nic Batum, who scored 23 and 22 points respectively. Batum was perfect on the night, as he shot 7-7 from the field – all of those shot being 3s.

Next up, the Mavs will host the Houston Rockets at AAC on Wednesday night. After playing a Clippers team that was on the second night of a back-to-back on Tuesday, the Mavs will be that team against the Rockets. We'll see if Doncic ends up getting a rest for Wednesday's game or not.

