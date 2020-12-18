Mavs Talk: ‘We Can All Shoot' - Finney-Smith

Dallas Mavs Talk: ‘We Can All Shoot,’ Says Dorian Finney-Smith Following Last Preseason Game

The Dallas Mavericks closed out the 2020-2021 preseason in thrilling fashion on Thursday, falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime, 129-127. Mavs superstar Luka Doncic and Timberwolves first-overall pick Anthony Edwards both shined in the American Airlines Center, logging 20 and 17 points for their respective teams.

Here's Mavs Talk from the locker room ...

Mavs coach Rick Carlisle on Josh Richardson:

I like Josh on both sides of the ball … He’s a better shooter than a lot of people think.. Defensively, he has a presence… I think he and Luka have a good connection.”

Dorian Finney-Smith on the Mavericks three-point shooting ability:

“We all can shoot. That's what make us hard to guard.”

Maxi Kleber on Mavericks scoring:

“We don’t want to only rely on the 3-point shot … We have to have a good balance between layups and 3-point shots.”

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle on preseason:

“We learned some things about our guys and got a chance to work on chemistry, work on playing together, work on defending together … All in all, I thought it was fine.”

Maxi Kleber talking about the team chemistry:

“I think we have great chemistry … Guys like James Johnson and J.-Rich - great vets- came here and are helping everybody talk to everybody."

The Mavericks finished their preseason at 2-1 and will focus on their first regular season game scheduled for Wednesday, December 23 in Phoenix against All-Star guard Chris Paul and his new Suns squad.