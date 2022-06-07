Skip to main content

Mavs’ Primary Focus is Jalen Brunson’s Free Agency; Should it Be?

The Mavs might not have a choice when it comes to giving Jalen Brunson everything he wants in free agency this summer.

The Dallas Mavericks are set to have an interesting and productive offseason if GM Nico Harrison’s vision for roster upgrades materializes. Before Dallas looks outward for improvements, though, it first must take care of Jalen Brunson’s unrestricted free agency.

Brunson is about to receive a hefty pay raise, and there won’t be any lack of suitors for his services once July 1 gets here. However, the Mavs have made re-signing Brunson their top priority, and Brunson reportedly has mutual interest in working out a new deal.

On the latest episode of the Mavs Outsiders, Bibs and Reese brought on Dwight and SJ from the 21 going on 77 podcast to have the all-important Brunson conversation:

  • Should the Mavs re-sign Brunson?
  • Should they pay him $20+ million per year?
  • Can Dallas win it all with Brunson as the No. 2 guy next to Luka Doncic?
  • If he leaves, where does this leave the Mavs, given their salary cap situation?

Throughout the episode, you'll hear high praise for what Jalen Brunson accomplished in his fourth NBA season, but you'll also hear about his limitations. You'll hear contract comparisons for other players in his price range which should hopefully provide the proper context for his expected pay range.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

gettyimages-1391062540-594x594
Play

'Listening to Everything': GM Nico Harrison Reveals Mavs' Offseason Plans, Pitch to Free Agents

The Dallas Mavericks could be entering territory they've never truly been in when it comes to being a team other top-tier talent wants to play for.

By Dalton Trigg6 hours ago
6 hours ago
668F5494-0B4C-467D-B845-D436BC3585EE
Play

DeAndre Ayton ‘More Likely’ to Leave Suns; How Mavs Can Pursue in Free Agency

It would be very difficult for the Mavs to end up with DeAndre Ayton as their offseason center upgrade, but it's possible.

By Dalton Trigg22 hours ago
22 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Mikal Bridges, Phoenix Suns
Play

‘Them MF’ers Got Us,’ Says Mikal Bridges of Mavs’ Playoff Win Over Suns

Mikal Bridges didn’t hold back when talking about the Dallas Mavericks’ domination of his Phoenix Suns.

By Dalton TriggJun 6, 2022
Jun 6, 2022

No stone was left unturned in this conversation, and it should add some clarity for fans who aren't sure about what the Mavs should do this Summer.

Enjoy!

As always, you can find Bibs on Twitter at @Bibscorner and Reese at @MindofReese. Finally, make sure you're following the show on Twitter @MavsOutsiders and on Instagram @MavsOutsidersPod.

Use code TBPN on Draftkings.com or hit the sign-up link here: (https://tinyurl.com/DKAMAZE) for a chance to win BIG! Help support the show and The Basketball Podcast Network.

gettyimages-1391062540-594x594
News

'Listening to Everything': GM Nico Harrison Reveals Mavs' Offseason Plans, Pitch to Free Agents

By Dalton Trigg6 hours ago
668F5494-0B4C-467D-B845-D436BC3585EE
News

DeAndre Ayton ‘More Likely’ to Leave Suns; How Mavs Can Pursue in Free Agency

By Dalton Trigg22 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Mikal Bridges, Phoenix Suns
News

‘Them MF’ers Got Us,’ Says Mikal Bridges of Mavs’ Playoff Win Over Suns

By Dalton TriggJun 6, 2022
gettyimages-1227793179-594x594
Mavs Step Back Podcast

Mavs Offseason Primer: Brunson's Free Agency, Kidd's Blueprint & Myles Turner Trade?

By DallasBasketball.com StaffJun 5, 2022
Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic
News

Mavs Offseason: Doncic to Improve Defense, Work With Front Office on Roster Moves

By Dalton TriggJun 5, 2022
C54AF92A-C16F-4DA1-B3C8-E427102ACFD4
News

NBA Finals LOOK: Celtics Wear T-Shirts Supporting Brittney Griner Release from Russia

By Mike FisherJun 4, 2022
2788948F-CA53-46E9-A71D-5437F28711E2
News

Mavs Need Coach? J.J. Barea Would Be a Winning Hire

By Mike FisherJun 4, 2022
A7DE49DE-ACBD-40D4-AE92-1ADFAE65137E
News

Report: Nets to Hire Mavs Assistant Coach Igor Kokoskov

By DallasBasketball.com StaffJun 4, 2022