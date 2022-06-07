Mavs’ Primary Focus is Jalen Brunson’s Free Agency; Should it Be?

The Mavs might not have a choice when it comes to giving Jalen Brunson everything he wants in free agency this summer.

The Dallas Mavericks are set to have an interesting and productive offseason if GM Nico Harrison’s vision for roster upgrades materializes. Before Dallas looks outward for improvements, though, it first must take care of Jalen Brunson’s unrestricted free agency.

Brunson is about to receive a hefty pay raise, and there won’t be any lack of suitors for his services once July 1 gets here. However, the Mavs have made re-signing Brunson their top priority, and Brunson reportedly has mutual interest in working out a new deal.

On the latest episode of the Mavs Outsiders, Bibs and Reese brought on Dwight and SJ from the 21 going on 77 podcast to have the all-important Brunson conversation:

Should the Mavs re-sign Brunson?

Should they pay him $20+ million per year?

Can Dallas win it all with Brunson as the No. 2 guy next to Luka Doncic?

If he leaves, where does this leave the Mavs, given their salary cap situation?

Throughout the episode, you'll hear high praise for what Jalen Brunson accomplished in his fourth NBA season, but you'll also hear about his limitations. You'll hear contract comparisons for other players in his price range which should hopefully provide the proper context for his expected pay range.

No stone was left unturned in this conversation, and it should add some clarity for fans who aren't sure about what the Mavs should do this Summer.

Enjoy!

