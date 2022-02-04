Blazers Trade Covington & Powell to Clippers: Can Mavs Pull Off McCollum Trade?

The Portland Trail Blazers traded Robert Covington and Norman Powell to the Los Angeles Clippers. DallasBasketball.com explains how such a trade influences the Mavs moving forward.

With the NBA deadline vastly approaching, expect a lot of "Woj bombs" in the coming days. Friday marked the first significant trade leading up to the February 10 deadline, with the Los Angeles Clippers trading Eric Bledsoe, Justice Winslow, and Keon Johnson, and a future second-round pick for Robert Covington and Norman Powell.

Is there a way this could potentially affect the Dallas Mavericks, who are in need of some offensive roster upgrades?

Firstly, in light of the Blazers trading Powell, whom they signed this past summer, this kind of move signals to a potential rebuild in Portland. Moreover, the massive $100 million contract of C.J. McCollum looms over the underperforming and consistently injured Blazers' roster. Perhaps this first domino falling means the Portland front office will actively seek a trade that salary-dumps McCollum's contract.

This is where Dallas can come into the fold if it wishes to pursue an upgrade in the form of a distressed asset. DallasBasketball.com has covered such a scenario extensively in recent days. The Mavs have a few contracts to match McCollum's and a few picks to include if necessary. Despite other front offices having better on-court assets than Dallas, the Mavs have numerous front offices beat in at least one off-court department - and that's injury management.

Although McCollum has had an ample amount of injuries in the past, Dallas to this day showcases their patience and faith in their training staff led by Casey Smith. In 2019, the front office signed Kristaps Porzingis without including incentives in the contract; Further, they handled Wesley Matthews Achilles' injury impressively well in the past.

With cap restrictions and strained assets, McCollum's presence on the trading block presents the Mavs with a rare shot at obtaining an all-star level player. Will the Mavs roll the dice?

